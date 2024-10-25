Global site navigation

Calls For the Department of Home Affairs to Declare Chris Brown an Undesirable Person Mount
Celebrities

Calls For the Department of Home Affairs to Declare Chris Brown an Undesirable Person Mount

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Pressure for the Department of Home Affairs to declare US singer Chris Brown an undesirable person is mounting
  • This comes after his GOOD party, headed by Patricia de Lille, wrote a statement stating that they are against Chris Brown’s concert in Johannesburg
  • Chris Brown’s history of abuse promoted organisations such as Women For Change to start a petition to stop him from entering SA

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

There is a growing movement for the Department of Home Affairs to proclaim Grammy-award winning US singer and dancer Chris Brown an “undesirable person” and bar him from entering South Africa.

Chris Brown's SA show under controversy.
The Department of Home Affairs is faced with pressure to declare Chris Brown an undesirable person. Image: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images

Will Home Affairs revoke Chris Brown’s SA visa?

According to The South African, the Immigration Act might see the Summer Too Hot hitmaker Chris Brown as an undesirable person following his disturbing history of abuse.

Read also

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to table memorandum to cut ties with Israel

The political party GOOD, headed by Patricia de Lille, wrote a lengthy statement explaining its reasons for opposing Chris Brown’s concert in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 December 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

They named his alleged abusive past, stating that allowing him to perform in the country paints a skewed image of how gender-based violence is perceived in South Africa.

What you need to know about controversy surrounding Chris Brown’s concert

Read also

Xavi's old comments on Man United resurface after being linked to replace Erik ten Hag

Gayton McKenzie advises peeps to attend Chris Brown’s show

Meanwhile, In a previous report from Briefly News, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton had a press briefing about Chris Brown’s concert.

He encouraged South Africans to purchase tickets, saying this is something to look forward to.

“Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further; go to the Chris Brown concert.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: