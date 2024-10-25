Pressure for the Department of Home Affairs to declare US singer Chris Brown an undesirable person is mounting

This comes after his GOOD party, headed by Patricia de Lille, wrote a statement stating that they are against Chris Brown’s concert in Johannesburg

Chris Brown’s history of abuse promoted organisations such as Women For Change to start a petition to stop him from entering SA

There is a growing movement for the Department of Home Affairs to proclaim Grammy-award winning US singer and dancer Chris Brown an “undesirable person” and bar him from entering South Africa.

Will Home Affairs revoke Chris Brown’s SA visa?

According to The South African, the Immigration Act might see the Summer Too Hot hitmaker Chris Brown as an undesirable person following his disturbing history of abuse.

The political party GOOD, headed by Patricia de Lille, wrote a lengthy statement explaining its reasons for opposing Chris Brown’s concert in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 December 2024.

They named his alleged abusive past, stating that allowing him to perform in the country paints a skewed image of how gender-based violence is perceived in South Africa.

What you need to know about controversy surrounding Chris Brown’s concert

The NGO Women For Change created a petition to stop Chris Brown from entering and performing in South Africa, and it gained more than 40K signatures

Chris Brown mocked the NGO and commented on their page saying he cannot wait to come to Mzansi, sparking mixed outrage

Despite all of this, his show scheduled for 14 December 2024 was sold out in just under two hours, prompting him to add a new date, the 25th, which also almost sold out

Gayton McKenzie advises peeps to attend Chris Brown’s show

Meanwhile, In a previous report from Briefly News, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton had a press briefing about Chris Brown’s concert.

He encouraged South Africans to purchase tickets, saying this is something to look forward to.

“Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further; go to the Chris Brown concert.”

