A political party has joined the call to have Chris Brown's South African concert scheduled for December to be cancelled

The GOOD political party released a statement saying they have a firm stance against gender based violence

This comes after the Women For Change NGO started a petition to have his concert cancelled

More platforms are joining the call to cancel Chris Brown's South African concert. The American singer and dancer is headed to Mzansi on 14 and 15 December at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

GOOD party issues statement on concert

Taking to Twitter (X), the GOOD political party issued a statement saying reaffirming its stance against gender based violence (GBV.) Because of this, they have called for Chris Brown's show not to go ahead.

This follows the domestic violence incident between Chris Brown and Rihanna. Women For Change even started a petition to cancel Chris Brown, which has amassed more than 40,000 signatures.

"The GOOD Party says NO to abuse! Chris Brown’s concert sends the wrong message. We can't normalise abusers. No stage for abusers. Stand up for women’s safety!"

The statement from GOOD reads:

“We are concerned about the message Chris Brown’s concert is sending to the men and women of our country. We all need to walk our talk. Given the South African GBVF pandemic, we cannot separate the art from the artist”.

They mentioned his alleged violent past with more lovers other than Rihanna. They said she was a "serial offender" who pleaded guilty to the charge.

"We call on the concert organizers and those who plan to attend his concert to think about the implications of placing a man like him on a pedestal."

Chris Brown trolls Women For Change

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chris Brown trolled the Women For Change South Africa's protests against his upcoming concert in South Africa. Brown expressed his eagerness to visit despite their efforts to stop him due to his GBV history.

The singer showed that he was unbothered by the hate and commented with a cheeky response.

