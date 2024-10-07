The petition to ban Chris Brown from performing in South Africa has hit over 10K signatures

This after the singer was booked for a concert, and the minister of Home Affairs has been urged to cancel it due to Brown's history of domestic violence

This caused backlash among fans who are looking forward to his show, including women, who've rubbished the petition altogether

Briefly News spoke to Women For Change about the negative comments over their petition

The petition to cancel Chris Brown's now sold-out concert is growing as South African anti-GBV activists stand against hosting the singer in the country.

Chris Brown concert faces backlash

Just days after selling out his anticipated concert in two hours, it appears that Chris Brown's trip to South Africa may have hit a bumpy road.

Anti-gender-based violence organisation, Women For Change, has launched a petition to have the concert cancelled due to the singer's history of violence and has now reached out to the Home Affairs minister to have it canned.

With over 10K signatures, Breezy may have to add South Ah to the list of countries he's banned, including Canada and Australia.

Mzansi reacts to Chris Brown petition

As fans look forward to seeing their favourite singer in concert, many have bashed Women For Change for attempting to have the show cancelled.

With South Africa leading the global average of GBV, Women For Change spokesperson, Bulelwa Adonis, told Briefly News that the backlash from South African women was disheartening:

"The concert is just one more instance of how abusers in positions of power get away with it in society. The comments demonstrate the ambivalence our culture still views any matter pertaining to GBV."

This is what fans had to say about the petition:

ntokozo_eff said:

"Feminists must rest and go feed their cats."

Akani2008 wrote:

"Those ones are tired, and it's time we get their individual addresses so we can visit them."

TheRealSmomoh posted:

"Whoever issued that petition needs to be cancelled."

Mbalie707 was confused:

"What nonsense is this now?"

AneleBooi10 taunted:

"Not gonna happen; we have tickets already."

Burna Boy under fire over Chris Brown concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the backlash Burna Boy faced after Chris Brown sold out the FNB Stadium.

This was after the Nigerian singer failed to sell tickets for his show, which was later canned after South Africans cancelled him.

