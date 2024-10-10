Ahead of his anticipated concert, South Africans have begun suggesting local names for Chris Brown

The singer's arrival will be met with mixed reactions; however, fans are having fun giving him South African names

Peeps suggested some hilarious names for the singer as they countdown to his arrival in South Ah

South Africans suggested local names for Chris Brown. Images: chrisbrownofficial

As South Africans continue the countdown to the Chris Brown concert, others have begun suggesting local names for him.

Fans give Chris Brown South African names

Many South Africans are looking forward to finally watching Chris Brown live at his anticipated concert.

Despite the backlash from anti-gender-based violence activists about the show, this has not stopped fans from buying tickets and celebrating the With You singer's coming to South Ah, even coming up with local names for him.

Twitter (X) user miShumoZA_ had netizens offering suggestions on what Chris Brown's South African name could be, and they did not disappoint:

KingNema_Jnr said:

"Mishumo Brown."

Sbuja wrote:

"His name is Jaylen Adams because he looks coloured."

Jhn_le suggested:

"Matome."

YollyBlu posted:

"Tambudzani."

Fine_Man1 claimed:

"He’s giving Tumelo vibes."

TshepoWaModimo recalled:

"I remember Nonhle Thema gave him the name Sizwe back in the day."

Chris Brown concert petition grows

Ahead of the Chris Brown concert, anti-GBV organisation, Women For Change, launched a petition to have the show cancelled.

This was over the singer's history of domestic violence, citing that having him come to South Africa was in bad taste.

However, the petition was met with backlash from fans and netizens who claimed that local entertainers who were accused of abuse were still roaming the streets and attending gigs without protest.

The likes of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were named among the perpetrators as netizens called out activists for not keeping the same energy with local stars.

Nevertheless, the petition is currently sitting at over 10K signatures, with Women For Change also urging the Department of Home Affairs minister to cancel Chris Brown's visa.

Jackie Phamotse supports Chris Brown concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jackie Phamotse's statement about why she supports Chris Brown's concert.

The controversial author said Brown was not at risk of abusing women and would not do it in South Africa.

