Famous US dancer and singer Chris Brown is on his way to filling up his second South African show

After selling out his initial concert on 14 December in under two hours, the Summer Too Hot hitmaker added another show

Fans are crossing their fingers that the second date, which is the 15th, does not sell out before they secure their tickets

Award-winning singer Chris Brown is almost on his way to filling FNB Stadium once again. The singer is headed to Mzansi to perform after nearly a decade since his last performance, and he has already sold out his first FNB Stadium show.

Chris Brown's second SA show is almost sold out.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi shocked at how fast Chris Brown's tickets are selling

The Shooter hitmaker is in high demand, and his South African fans are showing up for him. Chris Brown's second concert date, 15 December, is nearly sold out.

Chris Brown initially sold out his scheduled concert date at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 14 December, in under two hours. After seeing what his fans did for him, the Summer Too Hot hitmaker added another show on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

Twitter (X) user @cristianfran99 shared that less than 400 seats are available for the show.

"Less than 400 tickets remain currently available. Buy for the second date in South Africa, Johannesburg FNB Stadium."

Mzansi eager to purchase tickets

Netizens on social media are crossing their fingers that the second show does not sell out anytime soon, at least before the 15th, to allow them ample time to secure their tickets.

@WonderMahlobo exclaimed:

"I thought it would sell out end of the month. It seems like it will sell out by end of the week!"

@thamieNcama said:

"Just wait until the 15th of the month, it will be marked as sold out."

@Lala_Celeste Mgushed:

"So 94k people have purchased tickets for the 15th? The 2nd show is as good as sold out most. Chris Brown is HIM."

Burna Boy under fire after Chris Brown ticket sales

In a previous report from Briefly News, Burna Boy was dragged online after Chris Brown sold out his South African show in just two hours.

Mzansi mocked Burna Boy, referencing his show cancellation allegedly due to low ticket sales. Although some defended Burna Boy, others highlighted a strong dislike for him in South Africa.

