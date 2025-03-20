Tbo Touch trended after sharing a video of himself dropping his sons at school in Sydney, Australia, sparking social media admiration

Fans praised the veteran radio host for his luxurious lifestyle and hands-on parenting, with some calling him an inspiration

With an estimated net worth of R580 million, Tbo Touch is reportedly the richest radio personality in South Africa, owning multiple assets and business investments

Tbo Touch is trending for flexing his lifestyle overseas. The star charted social media trends when he shared a video while dropping his sons at schools in Sydney, Australia.

Tbo Touch shared a video while dropping off his sons at school. Image: @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch trends after sharing video in Australia

Yoh! Tbo Touch is living the life many of us can only dream of, from chilling with Akon to living it up overseas. The star became a trending topic on social media when he shared a video revealing that his kids are now schooling in Australia.

A video of the veteran radio host dropping his younger son at school and later having a conversation with his older son in the car was reposted on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans respond to Tbo Touch's video

Social media users loved that the star was living his best life overseas. Many said the radio host deserved the soft life because he has worked hard.

Some people were motivated by how the star is a present father in his sons' lives.

@BassieBuzzing wrote:

"T'bos Touch is living the "Afrikaner" dream. 🤣🤣Afrikaners would sell a kidney to move to Australia. Black boy fly✈️"

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"This is both inspiring and bragging depending on the level of your lifestyle.🤝"

@SbusisoRZA said:

"Tbo Touch has long money; he's one of the high-earning broadcasters in South Africa. His relocating to Australia doesn't shock me at all."

@LugileK added:

"Dudula gang are busy with kaking on themselves while real men are moving to the top."

@Real_Precious_M said:

"This is beautiful to watch 🥰 he is such an inspiration. Did he like move to Australia or what?"

@mokone_eddie commented:

"Money has levels, ne? "Transitioning from St David's to Kangaroo land was flawless..". Don't we all wish though? Love him or hate him...that is what we all want for our kids, right? Top notch education!!🥰🥰😇"

Is Tbo Touch the richest DJ in SA?

Tbo Touch has been named the richest radio personality in South Africa. The broadcaster reportedly has a net worth of R580 million.

He has managed to acquire several assets and has also invested in several businesses.

Tbo Touch is living large in Sydney, Australia. Image: @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee bids to buy MaMkhize's Royal AM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy Award winner DJ Black Coffee is known for his taste for the finer things in life. Now the We Dance Again producer is eyeing a football club to add to his impressive portfolio of over 15 businesses in South Africa.

Black Coffee is among the individuals who made a bid to acquire Royal AM Football Club. The club, owned by businesswoman and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, was put up for auction by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover outstanding tax debts amounting to about R40 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News