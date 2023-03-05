South Africa is blessed with a booming radio and television industry that has seen some local stars becoming millionaires

Seasoned media personality Tbo Touch is among the many veterans who have managed to survive in the industry

Recent reports suggested that the Metro FM radio personality is the richest radio personality in Mzansi with an estimated net worth of over R500 million

Tbo Touch is a household name in the Mzansi radio and television industries. The star is among the few who have managed to stay afloat in the entertainment industry.

Tbo Touch has been named the country's richest radio personality. Image: @tbotouch

Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe has had an illustrious career that kicked off when he moved to the USA. Over the years, the star has been making major strides, including hosting international stars like Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr and meeting hip-hop royalty Jay Z.

The Metro FM DJ recently had the streets buzzing when he revealed that award-winning Senegalese singer Akon surprised him with a visit to his home, talk about levels.

Tbo Touch named the richest radio personality in South Africa

According to The South African, the celebrated media personality is doing quite well for himself. He has managed to acquire a number of assets and has also invested in several businesses.

Reports online indicate that Tbo Touch is the richest radio personality in Mzansi with a staggering net worth of R580 million.

A look at Tbo Touch's lavish house and expensive cars

With a net worth like that, it's no surprise that Tbo Touch owns a stunning home in one of Joburg's affluent neighbourhoods and he also drives expensive whips.

According to ZAlebs, the radio personality owns a house in Parklands Estate, Steyn City. The star also has an eye for pricey whips as he reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz G-Class, A45 AMG and an Audi R8 Spyder.

