Nadia Nakai is undoubtedly one of the most successful female rappers in South Africa and she has a stunning crib to show for it

The rapper had her followers turning green with envy when she announced that she had bought a beautiful house in one of Joburg's posh suburbs

Since then, the Young, Famous and African star has been giving fans glimpses of her stylish abode

Taking a look at Nadia Nakai's beautiful Joburg home. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is a proud owner of a beautiful home in one of Johannesburg's leafy suburbs. The rapper purchased her home in 2022 and shared the good news with her fans on social media.

Nadia Nakai shared first pictures of her stunning Joburg home

Taking to her Instagram page last year, the Naaa Meaan rapper showed off her lovely home. She thanked God and hip-hop for making the big purchase possible. She wrote:

"Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! ☺️ Hip Hop did that!!!!! Thank You!!! ❤️ #BraggaOnTheDeed ❤️ God’s timing "

Nadia Nakai gives a tour of her backyard including swimming pool, garden and basketball court

There's no denying that Nadia Nakai is living a lavish life. The rapper wowed her followers when she showed off some of her spaces during an interview with Slikour. According to ZAlebs, Bragga gave a tour of her lush backyard, showing her massive swimming pool, lavish garden with palm trees and green loan and her NBA standard basketball court.

Nadia Nakai shows the amazing transformation in her living room

Having a house in her 30s is probably one of Nadia Nakai's greatest achievements. The star has been proving that she has an unmatched style with some of the changes she has been making in her lovely home.

Taking to her TikTok page, the 40 Bars rapper showed the amazing changes she did in her living room, and Mzansi loved it.

Inside AKA’s stunning Bryanston home: From the assassinated rapper’s beautiful kitchen to his swimming pool

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported AKA was one of the richest celebs in Mzansi. The slain artist made money moves like no other local rapper. The star lived a soft life but never showed off his riches on his timeline.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker owns one of the biggest mansions in the leafy suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg. ZAlebs reports that houses in Bryanston cost anything from R4 million upwards.

AKA hardly posted pics or videos of the stunning house but Briefly News managed to find a few pics and clips of his beautiful home.

Source: Briefly News