Minnie Dlamini-Jones has revealed that she has contracted the Covid-19 again and is self-isolating at her home

The media personality shared that what hurts her most is that she can't even take care of her son, Netha, because of the Omicron variant

This is the second time that the TV presenter has been diagnosed with the virus as she also asked for prayers in June when she and her family were battling Covid

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been diagnosed with Covid-19 again. The media personality took to social media recently to share the sad news.

Minnie Dlamini Jones has contracted Covid19 for the second time. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The TV presenter and actress did not say where or when she contracted the disease. The stunner said she has not been able to hold and kiss her son, Netha, since she got the virus for the second time in her life.

The actress took to Instagram stories to share that she's battling the new variant of the disease, Omicron. She said what hurts her the most is that she can hear her bundle of joy laugh and cry for her but she can't do anything about it because she's self-isolating.

Minnie Dlamini Jones can't even take care of her son. Screenshot: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Minnie is self-isolating in the same house her boy is in. In one of the screenshots she shared, she added:

"He's so young I hope he understands. Covid-19 sucks."

