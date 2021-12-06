Minnie Dlamini-Jones has heat up Mzansi summer with a stunning snap of her sexy yellow bikini

The media personality has been sharing beautiful pics of herself rocking beach wear since the hot season began in the country

The TV presenter's peers in the entertainment space and her fans can't believe that she gave birth a year ago because she has a six pack

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has activated her summer mood. The gorgeous media personality took to social media to share a stunning snap of herself in a sexy yellow bikini.

Minnie Dlamini Jones shared a pic rocking a sexy yellow bikini. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Many on her timeline could not believe how good the star looks especially after giving birth to Netha about a year ago. Sis has six pack and her peers in the entertainment industry can't get enough of her body pics.

The TV presenter shared the snaps on Instagram. Since the summer season started, Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been serving Mzansi body goals on her timeline.

Minnie's celeb friends and her followers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

Rachel Kolisi said:

"We don’t deserve the content you’re giving us lately."

Zizo Tshwete wrote:

"Wait, what now!!!"

Shashi Naidoo commented:

"Is that a six pack I see?"

pearlgumede said:

"Oh Mrs Jones."

your_typical_goddess wrote:

"You are so beautiful mummy."

thabiso_october commented:

"The good ones are taken."

sgoniwe added:

"You sure you had a baby in that tummy? Yhuuu hayini."

Source: Briefly.co.za