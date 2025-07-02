The jury in the trafficking trial of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs reached a verdict on Wednesday, 2 July 2025

The rapper was found guilty on two counts in the trafficking case, while he was found not guilty on three other charges

The controversial American rapper had previously denied all five charges against him

Verdict reached in Diddy trial

The Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal case has finally reached a verdict. The jury was said to have reached a unanimous decision on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

The I'll Be Missing You rapper faced five criminal charges; however was found guilty on only two. Diddy Combs faced charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities.

According to The Guardian, Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy charge, and not guilty of sex trafficking his former lover, Cassie Ventura and not guilty of sex trafficking 'Jane.'

However, the rapper is found guilty of both counts of transportation to engage in sexual activities relating to Cassie Ventura and another count relating to 'Jane.'

Earlier, the jury hit a bit of a deadlock when they could not agree on one of the charges due to 'unpersuadable' views.

US journalist Phil Lewis has shared the news on X (Twitter). @PopBase speculates that Diddy "faces up to a maximum of 20 years in prison."

Netizens express shock and disbelief

Social media users are not impressed by the verdict, with some making all sorts of claims against the jury.

@dieforyous said:

"All these baby oil bottles and evidence for him to just get 20 years."

@erinthereup claimed:

"He will be out by NEXT monday. This is so corrupt and weird."

@khiaaasylu was shocked:

"All the evidence and he is found not guilty? There has to be something fishy going on in the jury."

@Domizone_ speculated:

"He definitely not getting the max, I’ll say 3-5 years max with time served. So he’ll be out in 2-3 years."

@codez said:

"Guilty of Transportation for sexual activities but not of sex trafficking?? That jury is a joke."

@arianaunext exclaimed:

"Not… guilty? That CANNOT be correct, recount the votes! Lock him up! He better get the MAXIMUM sentence! The american justice system is truly a joke smh."

@Poogle1959 said:

"The verdict for Diddy is a message to all women that they are not believed. Sorry to the women out there. The victims, especially, deserved better."

@TheAfrocentricI said:

"Please send prayers for Cassie and all the other people harmed over the decades. All that evidence and people still don’t believe women the first time."

