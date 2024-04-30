Amanda Du-Pont is topping social media trends for her unusual responses to netizens's questions

This after the actress posted photos with heavily-armed bodyguards at her rumoured boyfriend's mother's funeral

Mzansi's eyebrows are raised at Amanda's trolling, with many wondering what she has going on

Amanda Du-Pont was dragged for her sarcastic responses to fans' questions about her bodyguards. Images: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda Du-Pont has been serving some rather peculiar responses to fans' questions about her photos. The actress shared pictures with armed bodyguards and has been trolling everyone who dares comment on her snaps.

Amanda Du-Pont responds to funeral comments

Eh, Amanda Du-Pont is catching some smoke on social media over her spicy yet peculiar responses to her followers' comments.

The actress is the talk of the Twitter (X) streets after posting photos at a funeral while being escorted by armed bodyguards.

According to X user sanelenkosix, the former Skeem Saam actress was supporting her rumoured married boyfriend at his mother's funeral.

The alleged boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, is said to be in the taxi business, which requires him and his loved ones to be protected at all times.

Amanda shared the photos on her Instagram page, where several followers asked her about the bodyguards. _Lepokisi and Thee_Cherri shared some of her responses:

Mzansi reacts to Amanda Du-Pont's trolling

Netizens are scratching their heads at Amanda's unusual responses:

nomondethobejan joked:

"Lmao, was she getting protection from the wife? Just asking."

_zinator wrote:

"Nah, her 'Skeem Saam' character was definitely her real-life character."

madasd was in stitches:

"What does she even mean?"

RhysCaro said:

"She could’ve just not replied instead of saying a whole lot of nothing."

@jacksinthumule8 posted:

"One thing about beneficiaries of crime, they will quote God, sana."

FlockyFlocky__ responded:

"Look what money makes a queen do; she turned Shakespearean."

Amanda Du-Pont shows off her man

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amanda Du-Pont's other alleged boyfriend.

The couple posed for a photo, and the only thing on netizens' minds was how much the actress' man looked like her ex-husband, Shawn Rodriques.

