South African celebrities attended the annual Metro FM Awards, with social media buzzing about their outfits

Bontle Modiselle's Egyptian-inspired look divided opinions, with many dubbing her the worst-dressed celeb of the night

Critics particularly disliked her dramatic hat, questioning her fashion choices despite acknowledging her beauty and physique

South African stars stepped out dressed to impress for the annual Metro FM Awards. Social media fashion police have been dishing thoughts on some of the looks that the stars rocked at the glamorous event.

Bontle Modiselle has been dubbed the worst-dressed celeb at the Metro FM Awards. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modisells's Metro FM Awards outfit divides Mzansi

Social media has been filled with comments from fashion enthusiasts after the Metro FM Awards held at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. Fans have already named the best and worst dressed, unfortunately, our girl Bontle Modiselle failed to impress.

A picture of the award-winning choreographer's Egyptian-inspired look has left fans with more questions than answers. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula was among the many people who shared Bontle's look and wrote:

"The worst dressed has to be dancing for free choreographer on the Tik Tok; Bontle Modiselle at that 2024 Metro FM Music Awards."

Mzansi react to Bontle Modiselle's outfit

Social media users admitted that Bontle's look was not giving what it was supposed to give. Many criticised the dramatic hat, saying she could have done without it.

@mok_lebo said:

"Her commitment to horrible outfits is commendable"

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"I agreed I mean who wakes up and puts a dustbin on their head."

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"I get migraines just by looking at this outfit."

@thari94925759 commented:

"This is horrible the headpiece and neckpiece are just so unnecessary."

@icebo_cy said:

"Lo sis is always doing too much, even when she dances yoh its 0-100 real quick."

@mok_lebo added:

"Bontle is so pretty and has a banging body, why does she wear such ugly clothes? ‍"

