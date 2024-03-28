Limpopo singer Makhadzi's latest makeup look raised questions about her makeup artist's skills

It appears the singer's face beat wasn't the right match for her complexion, and netizens quickly pointed it out

Mzansi claimed that Khadzi's makeup artist did her dirty by mismatching her complexion

Mzansi dragged Makhadzi after flaunting her face beat that didn't match her complexion. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi stunned netizens when she shared a video of her latest makeup look. The Mapara hitmaker looked gorgeous in a blonde wig and a face beat to the Gods, but fans wondered why her makeup artist failed to properly match her complexion.

Makhadzi shows off new makeup look

Our girl Makhadzi never misses a selfie moment and recently shared her latest makeup look.

Taking to her popular TikTok page, Khadzi posted a video rocking a platinum blonde wig and white outfit while singing to one of her songs, Letswai, set to drop on 28 March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's makeup

Eish, Makhadzi is being dragged on social media over her mismatched makeup, where netizens called her makeup artist out for setting her foundation up for failure:

Previously, Briefly News reported how the singer had a hectic wig mishap with her lace front at an event, and had fans drag her hairdresser for doing her dirty during the people.

LollyMkunqwana asked:

"Could they not find a shade of foundation that matches her skin tone? Is it hard to get? Not existent? Too expensive?"

sawyer_co said:

"Her makeup artist won’t see heaven."

Sleeh_s wrote:

"Beautiful make-up. They just need to get her colour right."

maes1980 trolled Makhadzi:

"Is Makhadzi an Orlando Pirates fan? Why is she black and white?"

RivoningoEsambo posted:

"The colour match isn't matching."

MapuleMaake2 responded:

"I love the new teeth; the rest is sabotage."

Makhadzi allegedly engaged to rumoured boyfriend

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's alleged engagement to her rumoured boyfriend, Lawrence Mulaudzi.

The couple was since alleged to be together and although neither confirming nor denying the claims, fans wished Khadzi well on her newfound romance.

The singer recently posted some gone-girl content and had social media buzzing with excitement.

Source: Briefly News