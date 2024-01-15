Makhadzi is ignoring the drama and focusing on her man

The Sugar Sugar hitmaker posted several videos gushing over her mystery man, whom online detectives had allegedly been identified

Khadzi is topping trends after confronting trolls over her looks and received massive support from her fans

Makhadzi gushes over her man in several posts amid social media backlash. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi and her man enjoyed some quality time, and she decided to give fans a little peep. The Limpopo singer posted some snaps with her mystery man, encouraging her fans to spread love. This follows her statement after trolls attacked her looks, where she said the claims even shocked her boyfriend.

Makhadzi flaunts her boyfriend

Gone girl, Makhadzi is head over heels in love, and we're here for it! The Matorokisi hitmaker showed off her mystery man in several Instagram story posts, talking about spreading love because that's the beauty of life - our girl is GONE!

"The beauty of life is love. Make sure you spread love and put a smile on someone's face."

In some screenshots by The South African from Makhadzi's date, the singer smiled from ear to ear without a care in the world. This comes less than a month after her alleged man, Lawrence Masala Mulaudzi, was revealed and had netizens' tongues wagging.

That was because Musa Khawula introduced Mulaudzi as a "dangerous thug" and gang member, and was sued for defamation of character - "H" for hectic!

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

Previously, Makhadzi had to put out a statement addressing the people calling her unattractive, and her fans came to her defence:

South African rapper, Sean Pages said:

"Ai maar uSis Khadzi is always responding to haters. They're always gonna attack her knowing they're gonna get her attention."

RadicalQueenII attacked the trolls:

"Leave Makhadzi alone, you miserable fools!"

5ibulele said:

"Makhadzi getting to the bag even with limited English!"

Mogoshadi_ warned:

"At some point, ya'll better leave Makhadzi alone."

Makhadzi fails to pay consultants

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Makhadzi's ongoing SARS drama, which was reduced all thanks to her new tax consultants.

However, it was alleged that Khadzi ghosted her saviours and wouldn't pay them, forcing them to take her to court for their money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News