Musa Khawula is facing a defamation lawsuit from businessman Shumani Lawrence Mulaudzi

Khawula's claims about Mulaudzi's alleged gang affiliation prompted a legal response with Mulaudzi demanding a retraction and apology

The lawsuit accuses Khawula of intentionally publishing defamatory statements, leading to legal action from Mulaudzi

Musa Khawula's unfiltered posts have landed him in hot water once again. The controversial blogger ended 2023 with a defamation lawsuit from businessman Shumani Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Makhadzi’s alleged boyfriend Shumani Mulaudzi is suing Musa Khawula. Image: @makhadzisa and @khawula_musa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula slapped with defamation lawsuit

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula landed in hot water after alleging that Makhadzi's rumoured new bae businessman Shumani Lawrence Mulaudzi is a gang member. Khawula shared pictures of the singer and Mulaudzi.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Khawula claimed that Masala Mulaudzi is associated with a criminal group known as Tshisole in Venda. This group is said to have a location referred to as Jerusalem.

Recently, there was an incident where one of the members of Tshisole, known as Target, was fatally shot during a meeting.

According to ZiMoja, Musa Khawula's claims that Mulaudzi is a member of the Tshisole thugs did not sit well with the businessman who is now suing the blogger. Mulaudzi accused Musa Khawula of sharing and publishing defamatory statements on his page. Part of the lawsuit read:

"It is our client's instruction that on or about the 29th December 2023, at approximately 14:43, on X (formerly Twitter), you endeavoured to intentionally and lawfully broadcast and publish misleading and defamatory statements concerning our client. You caused to publish defamatory statements."

Mulaudzi opens criminal case against Khawula

Not only did Makhadzi's rumoured boyfriend Lawrence Mulaudzi demand that Musa should withdraw his statement and apologise in 48 hours. He also opened a criminal case against Khawula at Camps Bay police station in Cape Town.

Makhadzi Brings Skomota to Perform on Stage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was getting showered with compliments on social media. A video was going viral showing her with Skomota on stage.

Skomota and Makhadzi have quite the stage presence when they are together. Online users could not stop raving about them, especially Skomota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News