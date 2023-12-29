Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend gets revealed, and Mzansi is already not feeling the romance

This is because entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that he is dangerous

Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend is already not a hit among her fans. Image: @makhadzisa

There is a new man in Makhadzi's life. If the rumours are true, Makhadzi is linked to a businessman in Venda.

Makhadzi's bae revealed

According to entertainment news blogger Musa Khawula, Makhadzi's alleged new boyfriend is a dangerous man from Venda. He shared some pictures of the two of them in different settings, further fueling the romance rumours.

Musa Khawula's unverified allegations are as follows:

"Meet Makhadzi's dangerous thug boyfriend, Masala Mulaudzi. Masala Mulaudzi is a member of a thug group called Tshisole in Venda. The Tshisole thugs own a place called Jerusalem. Last week, one of the Tshisole thugs called Target was shot and killed while in a meeting."

Fans react to the news

Netizens reacted to the news, and many added their opinions on the matter, with some saying as long as she is happy.

@stunna_ju asked:

"This is the guy who once bought Bidvest Wits FC and couldn’t keep up, neh?????

@Lubahdiva said:

"He should pay his woman's bills. It's now a disgracethat she now had to receive letters of demand for make up."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"As long as the girl is happy."

@MediamagnetHQ shared:

"As long as the African Queen is happy."

@mamporos345 said:

"Apparently men who are thugs give the skhanda love."

@yummymummyMw said:

"Honestly a lot is happening."

Makhadzi's allegedly cheated on Master KG

Rumours plagued Makhadzi and Master KG's relationship after rumours circulated that she cheated on him with Botswana business tycoon Lawrence Mulaudzi.

"He is based in Botswana and when she goes that side, she is with him. It went on for a while before Master KG caught on fully and broke up with her in that public post in December."

Makhadzi sued for R4K worth makeup

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Makhadzi has once again come under fire, this time, a makeup artist accused her of failing to pay for services rendered.

The star was handed a letter of demand by Hedwin, a Cape Town based Makeup Artist, and demands R4950 from her.

