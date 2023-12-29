Singer Makhadzi has once again come under fire, this time, a makeup artist accused her of failing to pay for services rendered

The star was handed a letter of demand by Hedwin, a Cape Town based Makeup Artist, and demands R4950 from her

Hedwin said she and her partner offered Makhadzi two services on 7 and 12 December but has not paid and is ignoring their calls

Makhadzi was issued with a letter of demand from a Cape Town-based make-up artist for R4950. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is once again under fire for allegedly failing to pay a make-up artist on two separate occasions.

Hedwin sends letter of demand to Makhadzi

The Mapara hitmaker trended after a makeup artist named Hedwin accused her of failing to pay R4950. She and her business partner offered their services on 7 and 12 December, and Makhadzi had promised to pay.

After failing to pay, the star was handed a letter of demand by Hedwin and demanded the money to be paid in 21 days from the time it was sent.

In addition to that, Hedwin claims that Makhadzi ignored their calls and messages.

See the letter posted by Musa Khawula below:

Fans drag Makhadzi

Under her picture on Instagram, her fans flooded the comments section urging her to pay the make-up artist.

kagiso__leballo said:

"Pay the poor makeup artist her money!"

thick_thando asked:

"Why are you so against paying people? Everyday its stories of you not paying other women."

plymerakiisi said:

"Love your grind but please pay your makeup artists. Surely not all of them can be singing the same story and it’s false."

angeliquekleynhans said:

"You know I love your performances, but Sana, please settle your make-up bill. We got to work really hard, for one black woman to not pay another for a service delivered..mind you, the travel expenses they incurred. I beg...please pay your mum @makeup_by_hedwin deserves to be paid."

Nadia Nakais accused of swindling Namibian hairdresser

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai was accused of stealing a wig which cost R6500 from a Namibian hair seller, Senia.

Bragga has since denied these claims, and she put her on blast and said the wig quality was not up to standard.

Source: Briefly News