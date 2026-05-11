Gospel Singer Dumi Mkokstad Flaunts Gun in Public, SA Stunned: “Is He Not Breaking the Law?”
- South African award-winning Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad flaunted a gun in public, and a cheeky video was shared
- The viral X (formerly Twitter) clip left South Africans on social media stunned, and the jokes came flooding in
- Some internet users questioned whether the Gospel star was breaking the law by showing off the handgun
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Popular Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad raised eyebrows with a video, which showed him flaunting his gun in public.
In the clip, Mkokstad was with two other men who joked about how he felt much safer with the handgun sitting on his belt.
Dumi causes a stir with gun video
In the viral video clip, the Ukuhlala Kuye hitmaker unapologetically flaunted his gun. Some people wondered if that was breaking the law, despite his not waving it in people's faces.
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X user @Zikamnyamane captioned the video:
"Singer and Gospel minister Dumi is embracing a handgun in the public domain."
Another star who caused a frenzy with a video of them flaunting a "gun" was Lamiez Holworthy, whose phone cover depicted a gun.
SA trolls Dumi Mkokstad
Below are some of the reactions from the online community.
@Zamie8909 joked:
"Well, this dude seems like he never got to enjoy his childhood phase coz of his career or gospel, he had to grow up fast, get married, fatherhood, etc,now seems to be going backwards, starting to experience his fun, playing mode..lol, just saying."
@Cyamthanda_ said:
"Personally I never liked him since he did that lady wrong by making her practice istep for umshado kanti, he married someone else."
@MajorrSA laimed:
"Already broke the law, a fireman is to be concealed in public."
@LeBrown_james98 stated:
"Someone did mention that he used to be bullied by him in school on the TL. They studied together somewhere in Yeoville or Hillbrow. In summary? Ikintsa is hiding behind “siphila, lapho, kunga phile muntu khona”. Love that song."
@VoetsekMinister shared:
"This marks the sad beginning of the downfall for Mdumiseni Nzimande. You live by the sword and, unfortunately, die by the sword."
Dumi speaks on the plight of KZN artists
After celebrating 25 years in the entertainment space, Dumi expressed disappointment after he was when he found out that many artists don't have the dedication and passion anymore.
"When you are looking for artists, people usually start in KZN because we are working hard and doing well in every area, in every style of music. It's sad now. I was thinking of what happened to some of the most amazing artists we have in KZN. I was just concerned. I wonder what we need to do to bring back what we had.
Dumi's wife opens up about infertility
In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Ziphozenkosi Mthembu shared how difficult it was for her to conceive.
In a viral TikTok video shared on her secondborn's birthday, the doctor shared the insensitive questions she endured and how she managed to conceive. Zipho also shared why she and Dumi named their secondborn Neyamenkosi, sparking empathetic reactions from netizens.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za