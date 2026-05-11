South African award-winning Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad flaunted a gun in public, and a cheeky video was shared

The viral X (formerly Twitter) clip left South Africans on social media stunned, and the jokes came flooding in

Some internet users questioned whether the Gospel star was breaking the law by showing off the handgun

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad sparked a buzz when he flaunted his gun. Image: Dumi_Mkokstad

Source: Instagram

Popular Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad raised eyebrows with a video, which showed him flaunting his gun in public.

In the clip, Mkokstad was with two other men who joked about how he felt much safer with the handgun sitting on his belt.

Dumi causes a stir with gun video

In the viral video clip, the Ukuhlala Kuye hitmaker unapologetically flaunted his gun. Some people wondered if that was breaking the law, despite his not waving it in people's faces.

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X user @Zikamnyamane captioned the video:

"Singer and Gospel minister Dumi is embracing a handgun in the public domain."

Another star who caused a frenzy with a video of them flaunting a "gun" was Lamiez Holworthy, whose phone cover depicted a gun.

SA trolls Dumi Mkokstad

Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

@Zamie8909 joked:

"Well, this dude seems like he never got to enjoy his childhood phase coz of his career or gospel, he had to grow up fast, get married, fatherhood, etc,now seems to be going backwards, starting to experience his fun, playing mode..lol, just saying."

@Cyamthanda_ said:

"Personally I never liked him since he did that lady wrong by making her practice istep for umshado kanti, he married someone else."

@MajorrSA laimed:

"Already broke the law, a fireman is to be concealed in public."

@LeBrown_james98 stated:

"Someone did mention that he used to be bullied by him in school on the TL. They studied together somewhere in Yeoville or Hillbrow. In summary? Ikintsa is hiding behind “siphila, lapho, kunga phile muntu khona”. Love that song."

@VoetsekMinister shared:

"This marks the sad beginning of the downfall for Mdumiseni Nzimande. You live by the sword and, unfortunately, die by the sword."

Dumi speaks on the plight of KZN artists

After celebrating 25 years in the entertainment space, Dumi expressed disappointment after he was when he found out that many artists don't have the dedication and passion anymore.

"When you are looking for artists, people usually start in KZN because we are working hard and doing well in every area, in every style of music. It's sad now. I was thinking of what happened to some of the most amazing artists we have in KZN. I was just concerned. I wonder what we need to do to bring back what we had.

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad flaunted his gun in public. Image: Dumi_mkokstad

Source: Instagram

Dumi's wife opens up about infertility

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Ziphozenkosi Mthembu shared how difficult it was for her to conceive.

In a viral TikTok video shared on her secondborn's birthday, the doctor shared the insensitive questions she endured and how she managed to conceive. Zipho also shared why she and Dumi named their secondborn Neyamenkosi, sparking empathetic reactions from netizens.

Source: Briefly News