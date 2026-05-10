A young lady became a viral sensation on the internet after earning her qualification at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

The graduate had all eyes on her when the worst scenario imaginable happened to her, with everyone watching

South Africans were in stitches after a TikTok video surfaced showing the young graduates' embarrassing moment

In a post on TikTok, a graduate at TUT became a viral sensation because of her presence on the graduation stage. The lady's special day ended on a hilarious note, but it was at her expense.

A graduate fell while fetching degree in a TikTok video. Image: Jessica Iroh / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video posted on 08 May 2026 received a lot of attention from people who were in stitches over the incident the graduate suffered. Online users shared their thoughts on the viral moment that the graduate had.

In a TikTok video by @nolly_75 a young lady was ready to receive her degree when she took to the stage in high heels. The graduate tried to walk across the stage, but she took several wobbles while trying to make it across. Everything fell apart as she eventually tumbled over, and a man graciously caught her with everyone watching when she tried to work across the stage. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about graduate's fall

South Africans thought the video of the graduate losing her balance was hilarious. Online users could not help but crack jokes about the lady's embarrassing moment in heels. Read the comments below:

South Africa cracks up over the graduate's blunder on stage. Image: Pabrinbasnet / Pexels

Source: UGC

Bongeka Mchunu applauded the man:

"The guys that helped her, syabonga bantu🥹🙏🏽such gentlemen!"

_.gomiii said:

"Those shoes were definitely the problem because there’s no way😭"

Yomuzi Mhlambi wrote:

"I would study again till I have PHD to erase this moment 😭😭"

Mokgadi Mdabe added:

"Thats how hard she fought for that qualification.😊Congratulations baby girl."

Sethu_M🫧 wrote:

"Things that would wake me up in the middle of the night. I'd think of this moment for the rest of my life 😭"

Sesenkosi Mazomba said:

"I can’t laugh cause this can happen to me 🤣"

Blisswavezz said:

"Mara Mpho 😭the fact that I know her."

♡♡ joked about the lady's misfortune:

"Proud of the lady behind her for the composure , I wouldn’t manage hey 😭😭"

Mokgadi M cheered:

"Guys its okay to graduate with some loafers, sneakers or kota nyana yazi."

d_neo said:

"I would cry about it every night for 20 years straight tjo 😭"

Tshegofatso 🦋 wrote:

"It's kinda cute I will do this on purpose, I like the attention they're giving her."

Other Briefly News stories about graduates

,

Source: Briefly News