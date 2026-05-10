TUT Graduate Falls While Receiving Her Degree in High Heels in TikTok Video
- A young lady became a viral sensation on the internet after earning her qualification at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)
- The graduate had all eyes on her when the worst scenario imaginable happened to her, with everyone watching
- South Africans were in stitches after a TikTok video surfaced showing the young graduates' embarrassing moment
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In a post on TikTok, a graduate at TUT became a viral sensation because of her presence on the graduation stage. The lady's special day ended on a hilarious note, but it was at her expense.
The video posted on 08 May 2026 received a lot of attention from people who were in stitches over the incident the graduate suffered. Online users shared their thoughts on the viral moment that the graduate had.
In a TikTok video by @nolly_75 a young lady was ready to receive her degree when she took to the stage in high heels. The graduate tried to walk across the stage, but she took several wobbles while trying to make it across. Everything fell apart as she eventually tumbled over, and a man graciously caught her with everyone watching when she tried to work across the stage. Watch the video below:
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SA jokes about graduate's fall
South Africans thought the video of the graduate losing her balance was hilarious. Online users could not help but crack jokes about the lady's embarrassing moment in heels. Read the comments below:
Bongeka Mchunu applauded the man:
"The guys that helped her, syabonga bantu🥹🙏🏽such gentlemen!"
_.gomiii said:
"Those shoes were definitely the problem because there’s no way😭"
Yomuzi Mhlambi wrote:
"I would study again till I have PHD to erase this moment 😭😭"
Mokgadi Mdabe added:
"Thats how hard she fought for that qualification.😊Congratulations baby girl."
Sethu_M🫧 wrote:
"Things that would wake me up in the middle of the night. I'd think of this moment for the rest of my life 😭"
Sesenkosi Mazomba said:
"I can’t laugh cause this can happen to me 🤣"
Blisswavezz said:
"Mara Mpho 😭the fact that I know her."
♡♡ joked about the lady's misfortune:
"Proud of the lady behind her for the composure , I wouldn’t manage hey 😭😭"
Mokgadi M cheered:
"Guys its okay to graduate with some loafers, sneakers or kota nyana yazi."
d_neo said:
"I would cry about it every night for 20 years straight tjo 😭"
Tshegofatso 🦋 wrote:
"It's kinda cute I will do this on purpose, I like the attention they're giving her."
Other Briefly News stories about graduates
- South Africans were proud of a graduate who celebrated being one of the youngest to earn a PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
- Many people were inspired by a video of a graduate to achhieve impressive results as someone living with a disability.
- Online users were amused by a mascot who came to the graduation ceremony in his costume and fetched his while wearing it.
- Mzansi was moved by a young lady who was emotional while graduating, and then later received a makeover.
Man vowing to get graduate luxury bag after her viral makeover sparks romance rumours in TikTok video
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za