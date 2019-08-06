Top 15 most difficult degrees in South Africa: Toughest courses

An average student does not find studying easy; no doubt, that is because it demands focus, time and dedication. A choice has to be made between wasting time on things that do not impact or improve one's life and studying to ensure that one's dream eventually materialises. But then, while learning is generally demanding, some courses are the most difficult degrees that anyone can opt for, and those are what we explore in this article.

Assorted books on bookshelves. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

When selecting a course to apply for, it is always important to choose something that you are confident you will be able to complete. If you have a strong interest in a subject and are dedicated to learning, you will find it easier than other subjects. The following are the various degree programmes that students find difficult.

Top 15 most difficult degrees in South Africa

What is the most difficult degree to study? A few programmes are considered the most difficult regarding subjects, assignments, duration, and examination. It is critical that you select the programme that best matches your current academic abilities, interests, and long-term goals.

1. Mathematics

Mathematics is, no doubt, the most difficult degree to achieve for most students. For instance, right from elementary classes, you will rarely find learners who like mathematics. A lot of them get scared when it comes to calculations.

There are lots of formulas you will need to learn by heart and work with always as well as steps that you must never miss out on when solving an equation. This degree demands you to think analytically and logically to succeed in it.

2. Law

Is law the hardest degree? As interesting as the course may be, one of the areas that most students find challenging is when it comes to passing the exams, and this is because you will hardly come up with a perfect answer in an examination.

Just at the time when you think you have given the right interpretation to an aspect of the law, you discover later that some things could have been expressed in a better way or the right words used for them.

A technique that most of the students offering this degree programme use are memorising cases and facts and preparing arguments.

3. Accounting

If you prefer to avoid calculating or are not perfect at figures, you had better not put in for this course because it is all about calculations. Apart from that, you will also have to compute lots of data and audit, among others.

If you manage to scale through the university, you will have to get different professional certificates if you are going to excel in the profession in South Africa.

Depending on the area you want to specialise in, you may have to write professional examinations in auditing, financial management, and taxation.

4. Actuarial and financial sciences

The entry requirement for this course is pure mathematics, and you need a high rate of 80%, especially if you are applying to an institution like the University of Pretoria.

The reason is that many of the subjects you will be offered are calculation-related. This includes courses like actuarial science, ​business management, ​financial accounting and statistics. You will find the course difficult if you dislike calculations or are not good at managing data.

5. Dentistry

A lady at the dentist. Photo: pexes.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

In South Africa, taking the University of Pretoria as an example, the entry requirement to study the course is a 60% score in english, mathematics and physical science.

With that, you should have an idea of the great expectation from prospective students. Being a part of science, a high level of commitment and hard work are needed if you will succeed in the course.

If you cannot manage your workload and you cannot work under pressure, you will find this course very challenging. And most important is the fact that you should be sound academically because the course is a sensitive one as it involves human wellbeing.

6. Bio-medical engineering

What is the most difficult engineering degree? An average student will tell you that the most difficult engineering degree to get is bio-medical engineering, and that is because it is seen as combining medicine and engineering.

The course is about the application of the science of engineering to medicine in the improvement of health. A challenging aspect of the course is that you must develop knowledge and skills to help solve biology and medicine-related problems.

7. Medicine

One of the most difficult undergraduate degree programmes to study is medicine. The difficulty of this course begins with the entry requirements.

Almost every higher learning institution will require prospective students to have at least 60% scores in english, mathematics and physical science.

If you have a phobia for certain things, such as blood, and are too emotional, you should not enrol in this course. This is because several practicals will require you to be active at heart.

Apart from that, there are lots of research works that students continually embark on, which means you must be very curious about doing well in this course. The simple truth is that only the strong excel in this field of study.

8. Neuroscience

One of the most difficult degree programmes students are afraid of nowadays is neuroscience. This is because of the involved technicalities and high demand from students.

The course focuses on the brain and how it affects or influences behavioural and cognitive functions. Lots of research are involved in the course because, among other things, you will have to explore the cause of people's neurological, neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders.

9. Architecture

Students in architecture engineering programmes study the theories and history of architecture while learning how to design and construct structures.

Math, physics, plan measures, architecture theory, history of architecture, and architectural history are among the subjects that must be studied to earn this degree.

Contrary to popular belief, it also addresses the environment and its composition. This is one of the toughest courses, and pursuing it requires dedication.

10. Astronomy

Stars and clouds at nighttime. Photo: pexels.com, @arniechou

Source: UGC

Astronomy studies celestial objects such as planets, asteroids, and stars. Students in this major are typically required to take physics, calculus, computer science, astrophysics, cosmology, and planetary geology courses.

The fact that it requires learning one of the most complex branches of physics gives you an idea of how challenging it is. Astronomers must make falsifiable predictions about space and the universe, which they must then test in a controlled environment, just like in any other hard science.

11. Biochemistry

Biochemistry students typically focus on the chemical processes and materials found in living things. It propels advancements in forensic science, nutrition, and other fields of medicine and science.

To better understand the world and develop new applications for chemical reactions, biochemistry allows you to investigate chemical reactions at the molecular level. You will likely need to take biology, chemistry, physical science, and math courses to earn a biochemistry degree.

12. Quantum mechanics

The study of quantum mechanics examines matter and light's atomic and subatomic behaviour. It aims to explain and describe how molecules, atoms, and their component particles—such as quarks and gluons—behave. These particles include electrons, protons, neutrons, and other more esoteric ones like quarks.

People who study quantum mechanics should have a strong foundation in functional analysis, integral calculus, basic probability, and complex number manipulation.

13. Statistics

Statistics is one of the hardest courses to complete because it entails more than simple data collection, representation, and interpretation. In almost all fields, different statistical techniques are used to represent data. To study statistics, one needs to be skilled in logic, reasoning, and math.

14. Psychology

Psychology is also regarded as one of the most difficult courses in the world. Students can learn about human behaviour in various contexts through this programme, including individual, social, psychological, and industrial settings.

Psychologists primarily research people in various contexts, such as workplaces, prisons, schools, homes, children, people with disorders, and any other group of people. Being an excellent observer and communicator and possessing an inquisitive nature and a keen eye for detail are prerequisites for a career in psychology.

15. Philosophy

A woman wearing a brown shirt carrying a black leather bag in front of library books. Photo: pexels.com, @abbychung

Source: UGC

A degree in philosophy is extremely challenging. It deals with matters outside the known universe. Religion, nature, aesthetics, the universe, and mathematics are all studied in philosophy. A philosopher must be wise to question various dynamics.

What is the most difficult degree in South Africa?

Several degree programmes are challenging to study, particularly at South Africa's top universities. They include courses such as mathematics and pharmacy.

What is the most difficult degree in the world?

The hardest degree subjects in the world are mathematics, chemistry, medicine, architecture, physics, biomedical science, law, neuroscience and philosophy.

If you put in the effort and dedication, you can excel in the most difficult degrees in South Africa and the world. This article will help you mentally prepare for what to expect if you choose any of the above degree programmes. Also, keep in mind that, despite their difficulties, they are among the highest-paying careers in the country.

READ ALSO: 15 best private colleges and schools in South Africa: Choose the best one

Briefly.co.za recently published an article ranking South Africa's top 15 best private colleges and schools. Quality education allows you to gain knowledge and skills that will help you succeed in life. The job market is looking for well-rounded graduates who can demonstrate their abilities practically.

Private colleges in South Africa offer both online and virtual classes, particularly for those who may not have the time to attend physical classes.

Source: Briefly News