All UKZN courses, requirements, duration and campuses that offer them

UKZN courses are the best in South Africa. Graduating from this school is worth the student's time and money. UKZN has quality education at an affordable fee rate. Additionally, it has invested in modern accommodation, sports, and learning facilities.

UKZN Westville campus' Block L.

Source: Instagram

The University of KwaZulu-Natal envisions itself becoming the best higher learning institution on the continent. It channels most of its resources towards innovations and research to develop professionals who solve society's problems.

University of KwaZulu Natal's courses offered

All UKZN campuses offer globally competitive courses. Please note that a single campus does not have all the courses like a high school. The institution groups courses into colleges and assign campuses different courses. UKZN colleges include:

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science College of Law and Management Studies College of Humanities College of Health Sciences

UKZN Howard college courses

It takes three years for a full-time learner to complete an undergraduate degree in South Africa. Each academic year has two semesters. The first begins in February and ends in June. The second semester kicks off in July and closes in November. Courses available at the UKZN Howard campus include:

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science

B Sc Eng: Computer

B Sc Eng: Electrical

B Sc Eng: Electronic

B Sc: Land Surveying

B Sc Eng: Extended Programme

B Sc: Property Development

B Sc Eng: Agricultural

B Sc Eng: Chemical

B Sc Eng: Civil

B Sc Eng: Mechanical

College of Humanities

B Soc Sc (General Studies)

B Soc Sc Geography & Environmental Management

B Soc Sc Extended Curriculum Programme

B A Philosophy, Politics and Law

B A (General Studies)

B A Music

B A Music & Drama Performance

B A Cultural & Heritage Tourism

B Soc Sc Housing

B Architectural Studies

B Music

B Social Work

The campus offers law and nursing undergraduate degrees. They are under the College of Law and Management Studies and the College of Health Sciences, respectively.

UKZN Pietermaritzburg campus

One of UKZN PMB campus' tuition blocks.

Source: Facebook

When you keenly examine the list of courses in UKZN campuses, you will notice that students can pursue the same degree under the same college but attend classes on different campuses. UKZN Pietermaritzburg's courses include:

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science

B Sc Eng: Agricultural

B Sc Eng: Chemical

B Sc Eng: Mechanical

B Sc Stream LES (Life Earth Sciences)

B Sc Eng: Civil

B Sc Eng: Computer

B Sc Eng: Electrical

B Sc Agric: Agricultural Economics

B Sc Agric: Agricultural Plant Sciences

B Sc Eng: Electronic

B Sc Environmental Science

B Sc Agric: Agribusiness

B Sc Stream M (Mathematics)

B Sc Biological Science

B Sc Computer Science and Information Technology

B Sc Environmental Earth Science

B Sc 4 Augmented Programme

B Agricultural Management

B Sc Agric

B Sc Agric: Animal and Poultry Science

B Sc Dietetics

B Sc Industrial and Applied Biotechnology

B Agric (Agricultural Extensions and Rural Resource Management)

B Sc Agric: Plant Pathology

B Sc Agric: Soil Science

B Sc Chemistry and Chemical Technology

B Sc Crop and Horticultural Science

College of Humanities

B Soc Sc (General Studies)

B Soc Sc Geography & Environmental Management

B Soc Sc Extended Curriculum Programme

B A Philosophy, Politics and Law

B A (General Studies

B Theology

B A International Studies

B A Visual Art

B Soc Sc Government, Business & Ethics

College of Law and Management Studies

B Com Accounting

B Com Extended Curriculum (General)

B Business Administration

B Com

B Business Science

B Com Extended Curriculum (Accounting)

B Laws

B Laws (p/t)

Westville college campus

The beautifully decorated UKZN Westville campus' main hall.

Source: Facebook

A university's learning system is not too complicated to master. Campus share courses of the same college to provide equal learning opportunities to several communities and regions in a country. Westville campus' courses are:

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science

B Sc Stream LES (Life Earth Sciences)

B Sc Stream M (Mathematics)

B Sc Applied Chemistry

B Sc Biological Science

B Sc Geological Science

B Sc Marine Biology

B Sc 4 Augmented Programme

B Sc Computer Science and Information Technology

B Sc Environmental Science

B Sc Environmental Earth Science

College of Health Sciences

Bachelor of Audiology

Bachelor of Speech-Language Therapy

B Dental Therapy

B Occupational Therapy

B Optometry

B Pharmacy

B Physiotherapy

B Medical Science: Anatomy

B Medical Science: Physiology

B Sport Science

College of Law and Management Studies

B Business Administration

B Com

B Business Science

B Com Accounting

B Com Extended Curriculum (General)

B Com Extended Curriculum (Accounting)

B Admin

UKZN Edgewood campus

Beautiful trees and manicured lawns surround the UKZN Edgewood campus' buildings.

Source: Facebook

The only course available here is B Ed, which is under the College of Humanities. UKZN Edgewood has one course because of factors known to UKZN administrators. For instance, the campus' accommodation and learning facilities might be enough for a specific number of students.

UKZN short courses

Most short courses are online programs, and they last for less than a year and a half. The Graduate School of Business and Leadership partners with UKZN to bring learners the following short courses:

Competent Project Management

Finance for Non-Financial Managers (FNFM)

Management Development Program (MDP)

Managing for Impact Program (MIP)

Special courses offered at the institution include:

Trade, Investment Promotion and Economic Development Programme (TIPED Johannesburg)

Introduction to Construction Health and Safety

Applied Construction Health and Safety Management

Advanced Construction Health and Safety Management

Trade, Investment Promotion and Economic Development Programme (TIPED Durban)

Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Management

Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis

Global Immersion Programme

UKZN bridging courses

A UKZN graduation ceremony.

Source: Twitter

UKZN distance learning program accommodates bridging courses. They take six months to one year. If you are interested, please take a look at the options listed below and contact the institution for more information:

Foundation Maths (available online)

Certificate in Public Administration (CPA)

Certificate in Business Administration (CBA)

Foundation Physics

Mathematical Literacy Upgrade to Grade 12 Mathematics

Foundation Mathematics

UKZN part time courses offered

Although there are limited part-time courses at the Institution. The programs are under UKZN's School of Management, IT, and Governance. They include;

Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing and Supply Chain Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

Doctor of Public Administration (DAdmin)

Master Of Commerce In Marketing

Master of Commerce In Management

Master Of Commerce In Information Systems AND Technology (Coursework)

Bachelor Of Business Administration (BBA)

UKZN Undergraduate requirements

The selection procedure is subject to academic merit as well as the number of available spaces. The University of KZN's undergraduate applicants should meet the following requirements:

1. Certificate

A Senior Certificate or National Senior Certificate for Diploma studies (NSC-Dip) is mandatory for undergraduate diploma applicants. You must have a Senior Certificate with endorsement or a National Senior Certificate for Degree Studies when applying for an undergraduate degree.

2. Medium of instruction

The University of KZN's instructional language is English. Therefore you must have scored 50% or more in English (First Additional Language (FAL) or Home Language) at Level 4.

If you are applying to the College of Law, you must have passed English Home language at either the 5th level or as First Additional Language (FAL) on the 6th level.

Lower performance in English is acceptable for applicants of Alternative Access programs or Diplomas. For Senior Certificate applicants, pass English at HG E as your First or Second Language.

3. Life orientation

You must have passed Life orientation at the 4th level for degree applications and Level 3 for the Access Programmes applications.

4. Minimum composite academic performance score (NSC-Deg and Senior Certificate)

Each course has a minimum APS (Academic Performance Score). The institution ranks the applicants' APS and selects the needed number of people from top to bottom. You have an added advantage if your APS ranks higher than what is expected.

5. Subject requirements and levels of performance

Each UKZN program prioritizes specific subjects and sets cut-off scores for one to qualify for admission. Ensure that the subjects you do in your Matric exam alight with your dream course and meet the expected scores in each subject.

UKZN students entertaining themselves outside class time.

Source: Twitter

UKZN Undergraduate qualifications for international students

Students from other countries and continents are highly welcome. If you are seeking admission to this institution, these are the requirements for international students:

Contact the South African Matriculation Board if you do not have South African school leaving certificates. They will determine whether you qualify to be admitted for degree studies in the country or not.

If you have two A-levels (A- E) and three O-level passes (A, B, or C) or any equivalent one and need an exemption, write to the Cambridge examinations or AEB.

There are certain faculties whose requirements may slightly differ from the general requirements.

Present your original copies of your IDs and education documents at the UKZN registration office. Request for a translator if you need one.

Contact the South African Matriculation Board regarding exemptions using these communication avenues:

Telephone: +27 (0) 12 4812487 Email: exemptions@hesa-enrol.ac.za Website: www.hesa-enrol.ac.za

UKZN application status check

Make a follow-up after sending your application. How do I check the status of my UKZN application? The process is explained below:

Visit the UKZN official website. Select the year of application. Enter in the provided box any of your CAO, Identification, or UKZN student number. Click on the "Check" button and wait for the response. Your application status will prompt the system to display these options:

It could display "Firm offer" and then let you know that you have an "offer without residence or funding," "offer with residence," or an "offer without funding."

If it displays "Pending statuses where no decision has been made," your application is "Pending," "Waitlisted," "Referred for decision," or "Awaiting academic record or other documentation."

A "Regret status" display means you did not meet the admission requirements, the school has selected enough students, or you did not respond to their offer of admission on time.

UKZN courses have helped millions of locals and foreigners to achieve their dreams. Be among the first people to send your application. Make a follow-up because things never work out by themselves.

