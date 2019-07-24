How to check your UKZN application status for 2022-2023

This is that period when prospectus students make applications to join the universities of their choice. It is the most crucial moment in the life of a student. Not only are they required to be keen during the application procedure, but they also ensure that they follow up on their applications. Here is how to check your UKZN application status.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A happy woman holding a Diploma. Photo: pexels.com, @consolercreative257

Source: UGC

Most universities have devised means enabling prospective students to go through the online application process, which has proven more convenient. In addition, institutions like the University of KwaZulu Natal have devised ways to enable applicants to check the status of their applications. If you are a prospective student at the University of KwaZulu Natal, these tips on how to check your application status at UKZN will come in handy.

How to Check UKZN application status

This is for those who applied for the University of KwaZulu Natal 2022/2023 academic year intake and have not received any response. If you are wondering how to check your application status at UKZN, there is no need to worry. You can visit their official website at caocheck.ukzn.ac.za/Start.aspx and follow the instruction.

How to check my application status at UKZN

With the online method of checking my application status UKZN, you could confirm whether your application was successful or not. The process of how to check application status at UKZN is as simple as following these steps:

Click here caocheck.ukzn.ac.za/Start.aspx to access the application status tracker page.

Enter your personal information such as password, name, student number and email for verification purposes.

Put in the required details and hit the next button.

You will be able to see your application status, such as pending review, requires action, complete etc.

You will also be able to see what documents have been received and if additional documents are needed to complete your application.

Once you have checked your application status UKZN, you can take the next step on your application.

UKZN late application status check

Photo of a woman smiling while wearing a square academic cap. Photo: pexels.com, @musaartful

Source: UGC

You may have applied late for admission for one reason or another. In this case, you can still visit caocheck.ukzn.ac.za/Start.aspx to check the status of your late application. Then, select and enter the CAO number and ID number and sign in by clicking the submit button.

The status check process

To go through this process, you will be required to fill in the following details; your CAO number, national identification number or passport number. Alternatively, you could also use your student identification number.

Upon clicking on the submission button, either of the following will be displayed;

1. Firm offer

A firm offer means that the application was successful. Then, the following options will be listed, and either of them will be selected;

Offer without funding

Offer without residence or funding

Offer with residence

2. Pending statuses

This result will then be shown if your application is still being checked and no decision has been made yet. The possible options under this result include:

Pending

Awaiting academic records or other documentation

Waitlisted

Referred for decision

3. Regret status because

This is the third possible outcome of the UKZN status check. This result means that the application has been rejected because of either of the following reasons:

You declined the offer

Programme is full

You did not meet the admissions requirements

The offer was withdrawn because you did not accept it within the specified period.

NB: If you have received an offer in any of the firm offer options, you can proceed to the registration information page, where further instructions will be provided.

UKZN NSFAS status check

After confirming the offer that the University of KwaZulu Natal has provided for you, you can go ahead to conduct a status check for NSFAS. The procedure is as simple as clicking on their official website, after which you will be required to enter the login details, which are your national identification number and the password that you set while creating the portal. Then, the status of your NSFAS application will be displayed.

My UKZN app

The app acts as an interface between the students. MyUKZN app provides updates on the matters affecting the students, for instance, the schedule of exams. Alternatively, students can use my UKZN email for the same purpose, especially for off-campus access. If one experiences trouble with their UKZN email login, they can seek clarity through the following phone number; 031-2604000.

My UKZN student central

Once one has been confirmed to be a student of UKZN university, they will be awarded a student number that they will be required to use for logging in to the UKZN central, which is the official portal of the institution.

In case of any inquiries regarding application and admission to the University of KwaZulu Natal, you can reach out through the school's website.

When is the UKZN online application 2022?

The UKZN applications for 2022 are now open. It is important to note that all applications at UKZN are now being done online. Manual applications will not be accepted, except for the following courses.

NDP programmes

Change of campuses

Some postgraduate programmes (please enquire with the relevant Colleges and Schools)

You can visit applications.ukzn.ac.za to start your application for 2022. All first-time South African undergraduate applicants must do so through CAO by going to www.cao.ac.za.

How do I check my application status online?

In most cases, after the university goes through the applications the applicants have made, it responds to the applicants who have secured their chances at the university.

However, if you do not receive any response from the institution, that does not mean it is the end of the road for you. You could attempt to use the online UKZN application status check to confirm the progress of your application.

How do I know if I got accepted at UKZN?

A newly graduated woman wearing an academic dress while holding a brown wooden board. Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod

Source: UGC

By checking your application status online, you will know if you have been accepted at UKZN. You can visit their website, enter your CAO number, ID or passport number, and hit the submit button. This will let you know if you got accepted or not.

What does pending status mean in UKZN?

Pending status on your application means that your application is still being assessed, and no decision has been made yet. This could be because you have been waitlisted, a document is being waited to complete your application, a decision has been referred, or it is still pending.

Are UKZN applications closed?

The University of Kwazulu-Natal has announced that they have closed applications for the 2022 academic year. However, the applications for 2023 are now open and can be done online.

How long does it take for UKZN to reply?

UKZN receive thousands of applications every year. This means that the verification of applications takes some time. You may receive feedback from UKZN six to eight weeks after the closing date for applications. You can therefore check your application status six weeks after the applications have closed.

The process on how to check your UKZN application status is as precise as that. Being knowledgeable on the additional information concerning the process is prudent as it saves prospective students time and helps them build confidence in the admission process.

READ ALSO: Embury College (STADIO Higher Education) courses, application, fees, bursary, requirements 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published details of the courses offered at Embury College (STADIO Higher Education), the application process, and tuition fees. Embury College merged with other private colleges in South Africa to form STADIO Higher Education.

The university features qualified instructors who make sure students receive pertinent knowledge and skills. You can apply online for a place at this institution if you're interested in attending.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News