More South Africans have acquired higher education that places them in competitive employment or self-employment positions in recent years. More young people are pursuing higher studies to enable them to secure a better future. Embury College, one of the institutions that formed STADIO Higher Education, is known for offering high-quality education courses.

Embury College is now known as the STADIO School of Education. The institution merged with Southern Business School, LISOF, and Prestige Academy to create STADIO Higher Education, which offers top-notch education in South Africa.

Embury College STADIO Higher Education courses

Do you wish to become a competent teacher in South Africa? If so, STADIO Higher Education is committed to moulding competent teachers who will positively impact the lives of learners in South Africa.

Courses offered

The teaching qualifications offered at STADIO Higher Education, formerly Embury College in Durban, are listed below.

Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Inclusive Education Distance Learning

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Distance Learning

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Contact Learning

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching Contact Learning

PGCE in Senior Phase and FET Teaching Distance Learning

Diploma in Grade R Teaching Distance Learning

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Distance Learning

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Contact Learning

Embury teaching college requirements

The requirements for the courses listed above vary depending on the programme, as explored below.

Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Inclusive Education Distance Learning

A STADIO Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching, Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching, or Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching qualification/ an appropriate Bachelor degree and a recognised professional teaching qualification/ a professional teaching qualification(s) as well as an Advanced Diploma in a cognate sub-field of education.

A reflective writing task should accompany the application.

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Distance Learning/ Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Contact Learning/ Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching Contact Learning

Persons who did their matric examinations from 2008 onwards should meet the following requirements.

National Senior Certificate (NSC) with a minimum of 50% in four 20-credit subjects, a minimum of 50% for English Home Language or a minimum of 60% for English First Additional Language, and a minimum of 50% in Mathematical Literacy or a minimum of 40% in Mathematics, and 25 APS points (excluding Life Orientation).

National Senior Certificate – Vocational Level 4 (NC(V)) with a minimum of 60% in three fundamental subjects, including English and Mathematics, and at least 70% in four vocational subjects.

Persons who did their matric examinations before 2008 should meet the following requirements.

Senior Certificate (SC) with degree endorsement and at least 50% (D) in English/ the STADIO Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education (NQF Level 5)/ the STADIO Diploma in Grade R Teaching (NQF Level 6)/ a Higher Certificate (NQF Level 5)/ Advanced Certificate (NQF Level 6)/ Diploma (NQF Level 6) in the field of education or another relevant field/ Early Childhood Development N4-N6 (National N Diploma)/ Adult Basic Education (ABET Level 5)

People between 23 and 45 may apply for Mature Age Exemption via the USAF Matriculation Board.

PGCE in Senior Phase and FET Teaching Distance Learning

To pursue this course, you must have an appropriate 360 credit National Diploma (NQF Level 6)/ an appropriate Bachelor's degree (NQF Level 6/7).

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Distance Learning/ Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Contact Learning

To qualify for this programme, you must have a Senior Certificate (SC)/ National Senior Certificate (NSC)/ National Senior Certificate – Vocational Level 4 (NC(V)), with at least 40% in English Home Language or 50% in English First Additional Language.

Embury College online application in 2022

Applications for various teaching programmes at STADIO Higher Education are ongoing for the 2023 class. The application process is conducted online, and below are the steps on how to do it.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official application portal.

If you are a new applicant, click New Application to create a student profile. Ensure you enter a valid email address, and enter a password you will remember because you will need it to access the portal in future.

to create a student profile. Ensure you enter a valid email address, and enter a password you will remember because you will need it to access the portal in future. Continue to enter the information required. An email notifying you that your STADIO profile has been created will be sent to the address you provided. The email contains a link you should click to open the portal.

Log in to your account again and enter your academic details via the Academic History tab. Ensure you enter the correct details as you will not be able to edit this information later.

tab. Ensure you enter the correct details as you will not be able to edit this information later. Click Applications to apply for your teaching course. You can manage up to three applications on a single account. Pick the qualification you wish, enter the required details, and click Save Application .

to apply for your teaching course. You can manage up to three applications on a single account. Pick the qualification you wish, enter the required details, and click . Ensure the information provided is accurate before clicking Submit Application.

The Embury College online application 2022 closing date is yet to be given. You should apply as soon as possible to avoid missing the deadline.

Tuition fees

The tuition fees for various courses are listed below. You can pay the amount in full or in monthly instalments. A first-time registration fee, student card fee, academic review fee, and subsequent registration fee are not included.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching (NQF 7) - R37,400/ R3,936 (monthly instalments)

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Distance Learning (NQF 7) - R27,930/ R2,940 (monthly instalments)

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching Contact Learning (NQF 7) - R49,310/ R5,190 (monthly instalments)

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching Contact Learning (NQF 7) - R49,300/ R5,190 (monthly instalments)

Diploma in Grade R Teaching Distance Learning (NQF 6) - R30,590/ R3,220 (monthly instalments)

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Distance Learning (NQF 5) - R27,930/ R2,940 (monthly instalments)

Higher Certificate in Pre-School Education Contact Learning (NQF 5) - R40,930/ R4,308 (monthly instalments)

Banking details

Use the following details to pay your fees.

Bellville campus

Name: Stadio Bellville Campus

Stadio Bellville Campus Bank: ABSA

ABSA Bank code: National 632-005

National 632-005 Account number: 405-570-118-8

405-570-118-8 Payment ref: Student number

Centurion Pretoria campus

Name: Stadio Centurion Campus

Stadio Centurion Campus Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Bank code: National 051-001

National 051-001 Account number: 051-179-032

051-179-032 Payment ref: Student number

Musgrave Durban campus

Name: Stadio Musgrave Campus

Stadio Musgrave Campus Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Bank code: National 051-001

National 051-001 Account number: 051-849-518

051-849-518 Payment ref: Student number

Waterfall Midrand campus

Name: Stadio Waterfall Campus

Stadio Waterfall Campus Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Bank code: National 051-001

National 051-001 Account number: 051-183-684

051-183-684 Payment ref: Student number

Distance learning

Name: Stadio Distance Learning

Stadio Distance Learning Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Bank code: National 051-001

National 051-001 Account number: 052-913-864

052-913-864 Payment ref: Student number

Bursaries

STADIO Higher Education offers bursaries to deserving students every year. Bursaries are available for new and existing students, but they are limited. They are awarded based on financial need, inter alia, and academic merit.

When bursary applications are open, the institution publishes the details on the official website and social media.

Contact details

If you need more information, you can reach the institution through the following details.

Email addresses: hellodlteaching@stadio.ac.za/ hellobellville@stadio.ac.za/ hellocenturion@stadio.ac.za/ hellomusgrave@stadio.ac.za/ hellowaterfall@stadio.ac.za

hellodlteaching@stadio.ac.za/ hellobellville@stadio.ac.za/ hellocenturion@stadio.ac.za/ hellomusgrave@stadio.ac.za/ hellowaterfall@stadio.ac.za Phone numbers: 087 287 5310/ 021 949 5036/ 021 949 5036/ 031 303 7390/ 087 288 4765/6

Is Embury a registered college?

The institution is a fully registered and accredited private institution of higher learning with a focus on teacher education. It is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

Where is Embury College located?

The physical location of Embury is Durban, South Africa. However, STADIO Higher Education has various campuses in South Africa. These are Bellville, Waterfall, Musgrave, and Centurion.

Is Embury College a private college?

Yes, the institution is private. In 2013, the college was acquired by Curro Holdings Limited, the largest independent school group in Africa.

Where can I study teaching around Limpopo?

You can pursue a course in education at Capricorn FET, Lephalale FET, Letaba FET, Mopani South East FET, Sekhukhune FET, Vhembe FET, or Waterberg FET College.

Is STADIO and Embury the same?

Yes, Embury is one of the institutions that came together to form STADIO Higher Education.

Is Embury a college or university?

Embury was a college that is now part of STADIO Higher Education. At STADIO, you can pursue a certificate, diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate course.

Embury College is now part of STADIO higher education. The private institution of higher learning offers high-quality teaching courses to all students.

