Are you a prospective student looking for options on an institution of higher learning to enrol on and pursue your course of choice? If that is the case, the University of Venda is one of the higher education institutions you could check out. You have to go through either the UNIVEN online application process or the traditional paper method to become a student. Here you learn all about the University of Venda online application for 2023, and all the needs and requirements.

Like most universities in the country, to become a student of an institution, you need to check out the requirements. Then, after ascertaining that the institution has the programme and course you would like to pursue, you can head on to either the Univen application process or apply through the traditional paper process. That way, you will secure a chance to pursue the course of your choice.

How do I apply to the University of Venda?

The University of Venda offers two modes for prospective students to apply to be considered their students. The Venda online appeal process and the traditional paper appeal process of the University of Venda. Both of these methods are straightforward.

If you were wondering whether the traditional method will require you to go to the institution and collect the form, that is not the case. The University of Venda appeal form is available online. However, it is essential to note that post-graduate applicants can only apply online. Find the Univen post-graduate application form for 2023 right here.

Univen online application for 2022

The University of Venda's online process is restricted for South Africans applying for programmes. If you do not fall within this condition, you must use the alternative method, which is the traditional method.

Venda online application requirements

The basic requirements for this process are;

A valid national identity card

An email address

A South African cell phone number

A debit or credit card with a CVV number (used to pay R100 and the application fees) although it is allowed one to save and resume the process later. During the procedure, one will have to create a pin made of 5 digits.

After completing the process of filling in data in the form, you will be required to hand in the details by clicking the submit option.

Venda appeal fee

After submitting the details, you will be required to pay the charges for completing the process. This is where one may ask, how do I pay my UNIVEN application fee?

The university has specified that the charges whose value is R100 should be deposited at the ABSA bank; account number; 1000 000 589. In addition, the prospective student will be expected to write their computer-generated student number in the reference column.

The prospective student will then be required to upload all certificates of their academic qualifications, testimonials, the payment receipt and their Grade 11 report, a statement of grade 12 results or a copy of the matric certificate. While uploading these documents, they are reminded that the file format should be in PDF.

UNIVEN application status 2022

To check your appeal status, first, enter your ID number. Once this is done, your details will appear. From this point, you will be able to see whether you qualified for the position you applied for.

Then, click the REQUEST OFFER button on the right side of the qualifications you are eligible for admission. You only have one chance to choose one qualification; you, therefore, have to be cautious.

University of Venda's traditional paper appeal

The first step when using the traditional method is downloading the UNIVEN Student application form. This form contains all the details about the University of Venda courses and the cut-off points for the courses. Next, one needs to confirm that they qualify for the courses they wish to apply.

The second step is accessing the application form. One should apply for different forms, whether the undergraduate, post-graduate, or re-admission; the papers are available at the university. Again, the process is quite simple, print the form and post it back with all the necessary documentation and signatures.

Univen late application in 2022

The University of Venda also has room for late applications. The only issue is a that late application does not guarantee that the applicant will be considered unless vacancies are available. Therefore, prospective students are advised to stick to the stipulated time frame that the university has set aside. The deadline for late applications for 2023 is 31st December.

Students who would like to be enrolled in Venda in 2023 are informed that online applications for admission and hostel accommodation open from 20th July 2022 and close on 31st December 2022.

Contact Details:

All questions relating to admissions, application enquiries should be directed to student administration:

Tel: +2715 962 8882 / +2715 962 8953 / +2715 962 8954 / +2715 962 8983.

+2715 962 8882 / +2715 962 8953 / +2715 962 8954 / +2715 962 8983. Email: admissions@univen.ac.za or seth.ugoda@univen.ac.zaor thizwilondi.nefale@univen.ac.za

admissions@univen.ac.za or seth.ugoda@univen.ac.zaor thizwilondi.nefale@univen.ac.za Enquiries about financial aid: Contact - Tel +2715962 8421 / 8665 or Email:lindelani.sinthumule@univen.ac.za or patricia.mashau@univen.ac.za

Contact - Tel +2715962 8421 / 8665 or Email:lindelani.sinthumule@univen.ac.za or patricia.mashau@univen.ac.za Visit this page for more details on specific courses and their contact details.

The government of South Africa dreams of having an educated nation. The establishment of universities in the different regions has made education accessible to its citizens. Moreover, the institutions have made enrolling on these institutions simpler. Therefore, these tips on UNIVEN online application will come in handy for a prospective student.

