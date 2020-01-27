WCED online application, tracking, forms, fees, requirements 2022

The WCED online application is easy and compulsory for parents/guardians who want their children to study in this province. Education is necessary because it gives a learner essential skills and knowledge to survive and thrive in today's highly competitive society.

The 1996 South African Schools Act states that all kids (ages 7- 15) must get primary and secondary education. The Western Cape Education Department achieves this by ensuring pupils get quality education from Grades 1 to 12. The WCED online application process is the easiest way to register children in Western Cape schools.

WCED online application for 2023 school admissions

Parents seeking their children's admission into Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 should ensure the kids have the necessary documents for registration. Some schools in the Western Cape province only accept online applications, while others accept both manual and online applications.

Apply to a minimum of 3 schools (including ones closest to your home) before 15 April 2022. Ensure you indicate your order of preference on the system. Parents can apply for:

Grade R

Grade 1 and 8

A transfer request for learners in Grades 2-7 and 9-12.

How to complete a WCED online application

The Department of Education Western Cape allows parents to get the manual application forms from district offices, shopping malls, and schools. To know schools located in this province:

Visit the WCED's website.

Click on the Find A School .

. The system will display the Main Menu on the left.

on the left. Select the category of schools you are looking for from the menu.

How do I register for online school application?

You must register on the WCED website to access the online application system for schools in the Western Cape province.

Visit the WCED's website.

Click PARENT REGISTER and follow the prompts.

How do I register my child on WCED?

For WCED online application 2023, Grade 8 or any other grade, follow these simple steps:

Visit the WCED's website. Enter your ID number and password, then tap PARENT LOGIN if you have already registered. Once you have logged in, fill out the My Profile (parent's profile, i.e. name, address, email, marital status, etc.) Click Save and Return to check if all details are correct (the system will notify you of errors and unfilled places). Click Next once the system notes that everything is okay. The system will take you Find your learner/child page. Enter the CEMIS NR and click the search icon. Complete the Learner's Profile (child's profile, i.e. name, address, population group, etc.) Click Save and Next. Complete the Required Grade information and click Save and Next. Complete the School Programmes form and tap Save and Next. The system will take you to the Select Schools form. Choose at least 3 schools and click Next. The system will take you to the Upload Documents page. After uploading all documents, click Next. The system will give your application summary (parent and child's details. If satisfied, click Yes under Declaration, tap Submit Application, and click OK.

Once you have completed the registration, each institution will send you an e-mail confirming a successful or unsuccessful application. Parents or guardians should confirm or reject a school's offer between 27 May and 17 June 2022.

Submit hard copies of the supporting documents to the school that has accepted your application within seven days after the confirmation date.

Most schools in Western Cape choose learners living around them, have siblings in the same school, or have parents working near the school.

Some applications are placed on the waiting list, which does not guarantee future admission. Therefore, contact WCED if none of the schools you applied to accepts the application.

What are the WCED requirements?

The Western Cape Education Department only considers application forms that are completely filled out, without errors, and have all the necessary documents attached to them. Therefore, attaché scanned copies of the following documents to the online application form:

The last official school Report Card.

The learner's ID, birth certificate, or passport.

A study permit (foreign learners) or proof of application (study permit)

Immunization card (Road to Health Chart) for Primary Schools only.

Proof of residence (lease agreement, Rates account, an affidavit confirming residence). Retail statements and bank statements are not accepted.

A police affidavit will be required for lost or stolen documents.

How can I track my WCED application online?

WCED will notify you that they have received your application through the email you provided on the online application form. However, you can still check if SAMI (School Admissions Management Information) captured the application. Track the application status using these steps:

Log in to the WCED website. Click on Track Application Status. Select the name of the learner. Check under Application Status to know whether their application was successful, unsuccessful or on a waiting list.

WCED school fees

WCED school application is free. The Western Cape government divides public schools into five groups based on the development level of areas the institutions are located. As a result, there are different modes of tuition fee payment, depending on the category the school falls in.

Quintile 1 schools are located in inferior regions where most students are from impoverished homes. Quintile 5 schools are located in developed areas where most students come from wealthy families.

Based on this rating, the government subsidizes schools from Quintile 1 to 3 (also known as "no-fee schools"). Meanwhile, schools in Quintiles 4 and 5 are "fee-charging schools."

WCED compensates 97% of fee-paying schools. Hence, over 81,000 learners whose parents struggle to pay fees receive financial support. Parents qualify for exemption from fee payment if the amount is more than 10% of the parents' combined annual salary.

They can apply for partial exemption, which is between 2% and 10% of their annual salary, depending on the number of children they have at a fee-paying public school. Meanwhile, a learner is exempted from paying school fees if;

They are orphans or were abandoned by their parents.

The child receives a poverty-linked state social grant.

The parents applied for an exemption from paying school fees and were granted by the governing body.

Inquire about WCED fee exemptions from:

Jessica Shelver

Tel: 021 483 6570

021 483 6570 Cell: 076 175 0663

076 175 0663 E-mail: Jessica.Shelver@westerncape.gov.za

Are school applications open for 2022?

WCED applications for 2023 school admissions closed on 15 April 2022. In addition, parents and guardians confirmed offers from institutions that accepted their applications between 27 May and 17 June 2022.

Parents and guardians should not wait until the last minute to complete the WCED online application. Instead, apply to schools in Western Cape on time to give officials enough time to allocate schools to children.

