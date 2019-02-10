Public and private school holidays and academic calendar 2022

The Department of Basic Education shares an updated academic calendar annually to keep students abreast regarding the opening and closing of learning sessions and holidays. The public and private school holidays and academic calendars for 2022 are already out.

There are slight differences in how the South African government and private schools operate. For instance, the academic calendar for public learning institutions has four terms. Meanwhile, an academic calendar of private schools can have three or four terms, depending on various factors.

Public and private school holidays and academic calendar for 2022

The Department of Education expects learners and the School Management Teams (SMTs) from public and private learning institutions to follow this academic calendar in 2022.

The private school calendar for 2022

The private school terms for 2022 take up 189 days and 6 Saturdays in total. Learners and educators will get four holidays in the entire academic year and a one-week half-term in the second term to relax and recharge.

TERM 1 (48 DAYS)

DAYS Start Wednesday 12 January Close Friday 18 March

The first term of South Africa's academic year is usually too short for the Department of Education to grant learners a half term. Therefore, spend time with your children when they close and encourage them to work hard in the second term of the academic year.

TERM 2 (52 DAYS)

DAYS Start Tuesday 05 April Close Friday 24 June Half Term Close: Tuesday 21 April (normal time) Return: Tuesday 03 May Public Holiday Monday 18 April (Family Day) Tuesday 16 June (Youth Day)

School holidays and half-terms are opportunities for children to learn things not taught in class because they need more than classroom education. Therefore, let them occupy themselves with creative things that can entertain and teach them the ways of life.

TERM 3 (47 DAYS)

DAYS Start Tuesday 19 July Close Friday 23 September Public Holidays Monday 08 August (School Holiday) Tuesday 09 August (Women's Day)

After relieving some of the pressure experienced during the holidays and half-terms, students return to class eager to learn more. Therefore, allow them to respite from the classroom stresses and struggles during these short breaks.

TERM 4 (42 DAYS)

DAYS Start Tuesday 11 October Close Wednesday 07 December

Private schools usually follow a four-term academic calendar, but some use the public school calendar. Since there is no general academic term calendar mandated for use among private schools in South Africa, all of them customize the private or public school calendar to incorporate extracurricular activities and events. The revised private school holidays for 2022 are:

Family Day

Youth Day

School Holiday

Women’s Day

The public school calendar for 2022

The public school calendar also has 189 days and 6 Saturdays.189 days and 6 Saturdays. Average public schools cost R8,000 to R20,000 per year. Hence, they are significantly cheaper than private schools, where fees are usually R30,000 to R70,000 (boarding costs included).

TERM 1 (63 DAYS)

DAYS Start Wednesday 06 January Close Thursday 13 April Half Term Close: Thursday 24 February Return: Tuesday 01 March Public Holidays Monday 21 March (Human Rights Day)

Gauteng and the Western Cape have the most expensive public schools in South Africa, which cost over R60,000 per academic year. Additionally, the best schools have increased fees to recover losses from a fee freeze in 2021 that helped parents cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

TERM 2 (61 DAYS)

DAYS Start Wednesday 04 May Close Friday 05 August Half Term Close: Friday 24 June (Normal time) Return: 04 July Public Holidays Tuesday 16 (Youth Day)

The Department of Education has made education compulsory for all children aged seven to 15 (or completing Grade 9). However, South Africa also has public special needs schools for children with disabilities.

TERM 3 (65 DAYS)

DAYS Start Tuesday 06 September Close Wednesday 07 December Half Term Close: Thursday 20 October Return: Tuesday 25 October

Public schools comply with the government's School Fee Exemption and the No-fee Schools policies to help children from poor backgrounds access education. Eligibility for full and partial school fee exemptions depends on the parent or caretaker's income in relation to the fees. The public school holidays for 2022 are:

Human Rights Day

Youth Day

South African national holidays in 2022

Public and private institutions give children a much-needed break from studies but not during every national holiday because learners must complete the syllabus on time. Nevertheless, teachers instil a sense of patriotism in kids on all federal holidays, including those they are not allowed to take breaks. These are South Africa's national holidays in 2022:

1 January: New Year’s Day

2 January: Public Holiday

20 March: Special School Holiday

21 March: Human Rights Day

07 April: Good Friday

10 April: Family Day

27 April: Freedom Day

1 May: Workers’ Day

16 June: Youth Day

9 August: National Women’s Day

24 September: Heritage Day

16 December: Day of Reconciliation

25 December: Christmas Day

26 December: Day of Goodwill

27 December: Public holiday

Public and private school holidays help parents spend quality time with their children while making fee payment plans. Most caregivers and parents pay fees when children return to school after short breaks. Those whose kids are in boarding institutions also replenish their shopping.

