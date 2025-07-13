Reality TV star Ratile Mabotja has reportedly not been included in her late husband, Lehlohonolo Mothapo Mabotja's will

According to media reports, The Mommy Club reality TV star will not get anything from her late husband, who passed away in February this year

South Africans and fans of the star took to social media over the weekend to comfort Mabotja and to slam her late husband

'The Mommy Club' star was reportedly not included in her late husband's will.

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite reality TV star and businesswoman Ratile Mabotja has reportedly been snubbed out of her late husband, Lehlohonolo Mothapo Mabitsela's, will.

Mabotja's late husband, Lehlohonolo Mothapo Mabitsela, who's been labelled a cheater, has reportedly only included his children in the will.

City Press reported on Sunday, 13 July, that Ratile Mabotja was left out of her late husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, will.

The publication reveals that Mabotja and her late husband were no longer together at the time of his death. It is believed that Mabitsela removed the reality TV star from his list of beneficiaries and added his son.

Entertainment reporter Nozipho Mashaba reported on her X account in February this year that Mabotja's husband has passed away.

"It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Ratile Mabitsela’s husband, Lehlogonolo Mothapo Mabitsela."

SA reacts to Mabotja's husband's death

@OshunEtta replied:

"The statement does not include husband, only brother and son. I hope they treat Ratile well, she has been through a lot. She deserves a break."

@LeratoLeek wrote:

"Was he not cheating just a few weeks back? Bad timing for Ratile, the family will forever accuse her."

@Thebaddie02 said:

"Kwenzekeni? (What's going on?) Why would he commit su*cide when he was in a new relationship? Isn't he supposed to be at his happiest?"

@AnelisaJiyane responded:

"It is alleged he spent a long time in hospital, so he might’ve had health complications. It is also alleged that Ratile is the only person who bothered to visit him during his lengthy stay in the hospital. As for su*cide, you never really know what one is going through that prompts it."

@Zandii_Omnyama wrote:

"Aibo, were they not celebrating the twins' birthday weekend?"

@Katekhune11 said:

"Regardless of the cheating, she loved her husband. This is really sad."

@Jusshaz replied:

"Ahh Ratile, my favourite. I am sorry, Sisi. You did your absolute best to respect and honour your marriage. So sad it's about to all turn hard and sour for you. Stay strong, sweets."

@tosh_mvimbi wrote:

"In-laws can be terrible, you know, seemingly they've been condoning his wrongdoings and pushed him to take wrong decisions of divorcing his wife and kids due to extramarital affairs. Only to find out the grass was not greener on the other side, and now this!"

Ratile Mabotja's children will get everything from their father's will.

Source: Instagram

The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has reportedly moved out of her matrimonial home

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June that Nozipho Ntshangase has allegedly moved out of her home after her husband married another woman.

The Mommy Club reality TV star recently shared a video of herself and her children moving.

South Africans and fans of the star recently took to her video to comfort her and praised her bravery.

