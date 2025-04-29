Former reality TV star Ratile Mabotja, formerly known as Mabitsela, appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast

The star and brand influencer shared her side of the story following the death of her estranged husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela

Mzansi is waiting impatiently for the episode to premiere and is eager to see what Mabitsela's sister is going to say

Ratile Mabotja has spoken out since the passing of her estranged husband. Image: ratile_mabitsela

In a highly anticipated interview, Ratile Mabotja, formerly Mabitsela, has finally found the courage to speak out about the death of her estranged husband.

Ratile tells her side of the story

Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabotja is a recent guest on the Engineer Your Life podcast. She has decided to speak out regarding the death of her estranged husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela.

The former businessman passed away in February 2025 due to mental health issues. His family confirmed his passing in a statement.

His death happened amid their divorce after shocking allegations of abuse came to light.

The episode premiered on Tuesday, 29 April, at midday. The host, Lungelo KM, posted the link on X for his subscribers to watch.

SA reacts to Ratile finally speaking out

People are eager to hear Ratile finally speak out after she faced a very difficult period. Some are also awaiting what Mabitsela's sister is going to say since she has been vocal about Ratile's ways that the family disapproves of.

After the burial, Lauren Mabitsela took out her frustration on social media because Ratile sold Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's possessions, a Maybach.

Here are some of the reactions:

@HoneyToolz stated:

"I hope she’s not clout chasing like Happ. Since she diagnosed Happy for clout chasing after her husband’s death."

@TshegoDoLLz stated:

"This hasn’t aired yet, but the sister in-law is already crashing out there by IG."

@BrieDumane replied:

"I am glad she chose to tell her side of the story with Lungelo."

@sugaplumsnox is confused:

"I wonder why people do interviews."

@SadyMhotsha said:

"I just love her poise. She's always a calm and classy lady."

@BeloRampai responded:

"I hope she will be authentic and not faking like she was in a happy, happy marriage."

@6uhl said:

"We WILL be streaming."

@BontleMS reacted:

"Oooh. Her sister in law is gonna have a meltdown."

@Ndoni_ZN joked:

"The way I like people's business. And she better tell all, no pun intended."

Ratile Mabotja steps out following mourning period

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ratile Mabotja attended the South African Fashion Week Cruz Launch Party this week, and she stunned in a baby blue dress.

Ratile's outfit had people talking and questioning if she was still in the mourning period. She stepped out in a revealing dress, and she was not wearing her wedding ring. People suspected that she had found a unique way of mourning a husband who allegedly cheated on her.

A fan reacted to her attire, saying: "Ring off and wearing less? This is how you mourn a cheater. 10/10."

