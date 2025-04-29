Minnie Dlamini has touched on her failed marriage to her ex-husband Quinton Jones in a recent Instagram post

The actress and TV personality is the cover star of True Love magazine, where she wore a black veil, seemingly depicting her entering her anti-bride era

Dlamini's fans got her back following the distasteful comments made by Macg, who reacted to her break-up with Dr. Brian Monaisa

TV star Minnie Dlamini has made a bold statement regarding her past marriage to Quinton Jones. The actress is the cover star for True Love magazine, where she opened up about her highly publicised love life.

Minnie sheds light on her divorce

Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie Dlamini announced that she is featured on the cover of True Love magazine. In her Instagram post, she unveiled the cover art in which she is wearing a black veil. Minnie described this as entering her "anti-bride era", which is the opposite of the traditional white veil worn during wedding ceremonies.

In her caption, she shed light on her highly publicised divorce from Quinton Jones. Dlamini boldly stated that she was not defined by her marriage, hence she is not defined by her divorce.

“My career has never been, and will never be, defined by my relationship status. I was Minnie before marriage, and I will be Minnie long after my divorce,” she said.

Minnie said the article is a piece of her heart, seemingly hinting at speaking up about the divorce.

Mzansi has Minnie's back

Following the distasteful comments made by MacG and the crew on Podcast And Chill, Mzansi has been up in arms, defending Dlamini. The podcasters were discussing her break-up with Dr. Brian Monaisa, where MacG commented on her feminine body part.

Peeps have since called for the podcast to get cancelled. This is what some people had to say about her post:

Dineoranaka shared:

"Let it be known that your existence is substance."

Mis_sinah said:

"You are blessed, babes. Nothing will dim your light."

Tebo.tabane stated:

"We stand with you, Minnie. It will pass."

Kgomotso_ndungane remarked:

"You’ve always had your own identity before any relationship. You are definitely not defined by any title. Love that."

Hlomukanomsa exclaimed:

"Queening! We are behind you, our Diamond."

Nomsa_njengwa added:

"A lady who will not grovel for a man. You know how to stand up for yourself, girl. Men are intimidated by women like you. They feel you are competing with them. Keep on winning, beautiful queen."

Nina_simonie said:

"You are always gorgeous. You have ALWAYS been and ARE that girl, Minnie Dlamin. Kill them with kindness and drown them with success."

_Teebeem1_ mentioned:

"I really pray that we restore Minnie Dlamini-Jones. That’s the brand we’re looking for. That man was good for you, Sis. He respected you."

Minnie Dlamini responds to MacG

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini has responded to the nasty comments Mac G made about her.

After her break-up from cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, MacG claimed that Minnie had an unpleasant smell.

