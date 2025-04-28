In an explosive trailer of the upcoming episode of Moja Love's Isencane Lengane, the Msomi family went to confront Siyacela's family

Thando Dlamuka wants out of the marriage, and her family finally went to fetch her, but they were met with some resistance

Social media users are envious of Siyacela and his family and are eager to see if the Msomis will succeed in their mission

'Isencane Lengane': Siyacela's family refuses to let go of Thando Dlamuka. Image: Thando Dlamuka

Source: Instagram

Things are about to get heated on the next episode of Moja Love's Isencane Lengane. In a trailer, it seems as though the Msomi family went to confront Siyacela's family.

Thando's family to rescue her from Siyacela

Reality TV star Thando Dlamuka has repeatedly stated that she wants out of her marriage with her verbally abusive husband Siyacela. Fans of the show are still trying to wrap their heads around the idea of Thando staying in the marriage even though it has reached its end.

In a trailer shared by Moja Love, things nearly got violent when Thando's family finally went to fetch her. A male got into a squabble with Siyacela, and he said he wanted to beat him up.

In another scene, it seems as though the Msomi family was met with some resistance as a lady said she would "not let my daughter-in-law go."

Thando also said she wants to leave, and she is willing to take their son. "The only thing that I wish for right now is to be a single woman. Because I am a single married woman anyway," she said.

Mzansi reacts to Isencane Lengane trailer

Fans are concerned about Thando's mental well-being and are questioning if Siyacela has an ounce of remorse.

'Isencane Lengane's Thando Dlamuka's family have had enough of Siyacela. Image: Thando Dlamuka

Source: Facebook

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kgosigadi_Mj said:

"I saw them yesterday at the Mall of Africa, none of that is happening."

@BIGman927130 remarked:

"But the people have spoken, discontinue or we cancel Moya love with immediate effect."

@HandsomeGu48113 asked:

"What is the purpose of this show? What is it that we gain as the viewers? What is being promoted? Moja love, you have to do better. This show does not add any value to the lives of the viewers."

@Anikwa151 is angry:

"No, these men are cowards."

@Thabiso__Ernest shared:

"This is no longer a reality show. These people are acting. No man thinks like this."

Moja Love issues statement after abusive Isencane Lengane episode

After a worrisome episode of Isencane Lengane, Moja Love issued a statement addressing the complaints laid by viewers. People were enraged over the verbal abuse Siyacela continued to relay towards his wife.

"Moja Love has been inundated with media inquiries, including various views expressed on social media relating to an episode of Isencane Lengane, currently on season 7, which was broadcast on Sunday, 20 April."

The channel alleged that they are committed to providing Thando with the necessary counselling, as well as her affected family members. However, Mzansi wants the show to get cancelled altogether.

Alleged screenshot by Thando enrages fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thando Dlamuka allegedly responded to the backlash that her reality show received on social media.

An unverified screenshot by Thando asking whether people will feed her and her family if the show gets cancelled has enraged many fans.

Source: Briefly News