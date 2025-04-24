South African reality TV star Thando Dlamuka seemingly responded to the backlash that Isencane Lengane received on social media

A screenshot of Thando's alleged response to the backlash went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thando Dlamuka's alleged response

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thando breaks her silence amid 'Isencane Lengane' backlash. Image: Thando Dlamuka

Source: Facebook

Bathong! Things just took an unexpected turn, which left many netizens who were concerned about Thando Dlamuka's safety stunned.

Recently, social media buzzed after the KwaZulu-Natal-based reality TV star Thando Dlamuka seemingly broke her silence over the outrageous backlash their show, Isencane Lengane, faced online.

Weeks later, netizens and activists demanded the cancellation of the show, as it continuously showcased abusive behaviour, an online user @tsitsiii_t shared an unverified screenshot of Thando's alleged response to the backlash.

It reads:

"If they cancel our show on MojaLove TV, will you feed us?"

The post was a screenshot from a Facebook account, which seemingly belongs to Thando, however, it hasn't been verified that it is the reality TV star's real account.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thando's alleged response

Shortly after the screenshot went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thando's response. Here's what they had to say:

@Khanyoe_theDJ said:

"I'm sure Siyacela typed that."

@itsreneilwemol commented:

"She’s not serious lmaoooooo."

@lethinjabulo_ responded:

"You know what? I thought the same thing. Those people don’t work; which might be the reason why Thando is still there is for the money she gets."

@Deee___ replied:

"If this is really her and how she feels, aren't there women who can help her bathong? She doesn't have to stay in an abusive situation because of money. She needs to be taken out of there and shown that she can do this life thing as a woman, just like other women."

@TheFruityO wrote:

"Do people realise that removing them from TV won't change their situation? If anything, Siyacela will become worse because now no one is watching."

@BrendaChaukeS mentioned:

"Maybe MojaLove should establish if she wants out, get counselling for her and then do a show called uThando no Lubanzi focusing on how she can change her life for the better. That’s IF she wants out."

Reality TV star Thando refuses to leave Siyacela. Image: Thando Dlamuka

Source: Facebook

Moja Love accused of theft

In January 2025, Thabiso Makhetha, a former employee of Moja Love, accused the channel of stealing his idea for their show Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp Makhetha.

Makhetha shared several posts on X (Twitter) and accusing the channel of intellectual property theft.

Moja Love retaliated to the claims, and they have since served Thabiso a cease-and-desist letter. Thabiso shared with Briefly News that he has also sought legal intervention and is continuing to fight for what he feels is right.

Buhle Samuels shows off stunning body at the gym

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it is no secret that the South African actress Buhle Samuels is one of the celebrities with a banging hourglass body, with fans talking about it every chance they get.

Social media has been buzzing recently after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the actress Buhle Samuels showing off her stunning body after her gym session on their Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News