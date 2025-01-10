Moja Love Accused of Intellectual Theft Over 'Uth'uyikleva Bootcamp' Show, Threatens Legal Action
- Thabiso Makhetha, a former employee of Moja Love, has accused the channel of stealing his idea for their show Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp
- Makhetha has shared several posts on X (Twitter), accusing the channel of intellectual property theft
- Moja Love has retaliated to the claims, and they have since served Thabiso a cease-and-desist letter
Moja Love is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Producer accuses Moja Love of intellectual property theft
Moja Love's newest reality show, Uthi'uyikleva Bootcamp, is under scrutiny after a man named Thabiso Makhetha claimed that the concept was his idea.
On Instagram, Moja Love shared that the show is a disciplinary Boot Camp in which strict discipline is applied and certain restrictions are imposed on the participants. The participants execute demanding tasks that aim to push them to the limit.
In a series of posts, Thabiso accused the channel of stealing this concept from him and alleged that they steal other creatives' concepts and disguise them as their own.
"UthiyiUkleva doesn't belong, and it will never be a show by @MojaLoveTv. There are many creatives at Moja, the channel has numbers. I just wish management would stop stealing and let those creatives that they employed give them great shows and stop controlling them," he wrote.
Below is a post by Thabiso, in which he detailed his grievances and claimed to have contacted the relevant parties
Moja Love threatens legal action over theft allegations
According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Moja Love has sent Thabiso a cease and desist letter following the many posts on X.
He was given until 8 January to apologise and remove all defamatory content from his social media.
In addition, he was required to "provide a written apology addressed to Moja Love withdrawing your various defamatory statements and immediately cease all threats and intimidation towards Moja Love and its management," Mphela wrote.
