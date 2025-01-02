Moja Love's reality TV show Isencane Lengane has reportedly been renewed for another season

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed that the popular reality show has been green-lit for the seventh season

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to the show receiving another season

Popular reality TV show 'Isencane Lengane' renewed for a 7th season. Image: @isencane.lengane

Moja Love's controversial reality TV show Isencane Lengane has been green-lit for the seventh season.

The show's renewal comes after Isencane Lengane stars Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka confirmed they have called it quits in December 2024.

Siyacela also made headlines in July 2024 when it was reported that he made a decision to convert his late father's church into a tavern.

South Africans respond to the new season

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonalds confirmed on social media on Wednesday, 1 January that Isencane Lengane has been renewed for another season.

@L3rato_Mofokeng replied:

"This says a lot about the viewers. Myself included. We don’t enjoy peace. Siyacela will never man up because he keeps being renewed while we know he is horrible. We will continue being disrespected by these kids as a country."

@SiphosenkosiR wrote:

"@MojaLoveTv thrives from chaos. There's no other way to explain lento.

@DarlaForst replied:

The fact that their renewal is based on the fact that I constantly watch to get an environmental and character shock. I’m ashamed."

@MongikaziJ responded:

"We will never get rid of these Sthuphethus bawo."

@Noppsy88 said:

"When does it start? We watch even though Siyacela drives us mad."

@BhenguSmiso wrote:

"Isithuphethu is doing a lot of work. Another season who would have thought? Atheist anginaso isikhathi sengozwa la kuma social ukuthi isithuphethu senzeni."

@SammKay said:

"I don’t know if I am happy to be angry."

@_______Ntando said:

"I hope this is the season they go their separate ways."

@Sisa_Magwaza wrote:

"At some point, it has to end."

@v_bonna replied:

"And I’m embarrassed to say I’m going to watch."

Isencane Lencane fans worried about Thando Msomi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that Isencane Lengane viewers were concerned about the safety of Thando Msomi and her child.

This came after Siyacela threatened to lock up his wife and child in a burning car during a recent episode of the reality TV show.

