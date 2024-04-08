The former Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo was issued with a cease and desist letter by his former employer

MojaLove served Xolani with a stern warning to stop shooting a show in disguise of Sizok'thola

The letter stated that the channel has been receiving several complaints about the unfortunate incidents that took place while he was shooting

Former ‘Sizok’thola’ star Xolani Khumalo was issued with a warning. Image @snl24, @xolanikhumalo

Source: UGC

Xolani Khumalo's trouble seemed to have deepened once again as he received a cease and desist letter from his former employer, MojaLove.

MojaLove gives Xolani Khumalo a stern warning

The famous former Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo has made headlines once again after he was accused of murdering another alleged drug dealer recently.

According to The South African, MojaLove issued a very stern warning to Khumalo after the channel claimed to have received complaints about unfortunate incidents that had taken place while Xolani was shooting a show disguised as Sizok'thola.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The statement that MojaLove spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete released reads:

"MojaLove has been receiving complaints about unfortunate incidents during filming from The Consulate General of Nigeria and the Embassy of the DRC about their citizens who have been attacked during filming.

“MojaLove wants to clarify that the channel is not responsible for the filming activities in question and disassociates itself from any unauthorized actions. 'Sizok’thola' is the intellectual property of MojaLove, and Xolani Khumalo's use of the channel's concept constitutes a legal infringement. MojaLove has issued a cease and desist letter to him and will take all necessary lawful measures to halt his actions."

In 2023, Xolani was sacked from the channel while he had an ongoing alleged murder case of a drug dealer who was said to have died while Khumalo and his crew were shooting an episode while they raided.

Xolani Khumalo seemingly pledges support to Jacob Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Sizokhuthola host Xolani Khumalo has seemingly thrown his weight behind former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party. The star was recently pictured with Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.

Xolani Khumalo has been in the media lately following his scandal at Moja Love TV. The star's fans have been calling for his return to the controversial show after being fired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News