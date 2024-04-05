David Mabuza has rubbished claims that he has joined former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party

Mabuza said the unconfirmed reports were aimed at tarnishing the strides made by the ruling party

Netizens were surprised by the news as many believed the former deputy president had left politics

Former Deputy President David Mabuza rubbished claims that he joined the MK Party.

Former deputy president David Mabuza said murmurs of him joining the MK Party are fake news.

DD Mabuza denies joining the MK Party

In a statement, the former deputy president said he would continue campaigning for the ANC.

According to IOL, Mabuza labelled the allegation as a marketing ploy to weaken the ruling party.

“I remain firmly aligned with and supportive of the renewal agenda spearheaded by the leadership of the ANC."

Netizens surprised by Mabuza's statement

Many South Africans did not buy into the rumour, adding that the former Mpumalanga premier has left active politics.

NkanyisoBoyWithSomePower said

“This one is a coward, he's never stood for anything. He can go and keep playing house in eSwatini with king Mswati. Nonsense statement anyway.”

Umphathiweyndaba commented:

“But no one said he is unless he is trying to hint that he is part of them.”

Lubisi added:

“Those who are located at Mpumalanga know the truth like me.”

AntEater said:

“He has been left in the cold.”

Truth-Doubled added:

“Leave the Cat alone or give him some milk. Who knows he's checking out the rats lapha kwagogo”

