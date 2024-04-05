President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for stepping down from her parliamentary position

The President said the former speaker's decision shows that she respects the government and the ruling party

Netizens questioned when Ramaphosa would follow suit and resign as President pending the outcome of the PhalaPhala case

President Cyril Ramaphosa said citizens must applaud the former parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for resigning.

Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation

In a video shared on the President's X account, Ramaphosa explained that the speaker's decision to step down was not an admission of guilt but rather to respect Parliament and the ruling party.

“We should recognise her level of integrity": Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation for our democracy has made her do this. That should be commended and applauded.”

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa addressed the media at the Newlyn Park Bayhead rail terminal project launch in the port of Durban on 4 April 2024.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting R2.3m in bribes, resigned on 03 April 2024.

South Africans waiting on Ramaphosa's resignation

Netizens questioned when the President would resign as the PhalaPhala case was ongoing.

Mr_V♤ugh♤n-J○nes said:

“With all due respect Sir, you should also be in the dock.”

Bongwe ka Maphosa asked:

“Wena ke? When are you resigning? Phalaphala is a criminal act.”

Nare Morema reiterated:

“And wena you don’t respect the Parliament, the ANC and the people of South Africa, if you did nawe you should resign and go clear your name.”

Bedworth Times added:

“You can tell he's careful about what he should say. They say its what? Wolves in a...”

Elite King James commented:

You felt relieved after that, Sir?

Charles Nqakula stands by his wife

In related Briefly News, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's husband, Charles Nqakula, supported his wife at the North Gauteng High Court.

Nqakula sat alongside high-ranking ANC members, including Baleka Mbete, on 4 April 2024.

Mapisa-Nqakula was in court for her bail application for fraud and corruption charges.

