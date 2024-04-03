Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, clarified that her resignation is not an admission of guilt

Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role after a motion of no-confidence request from the opposition party

Her statement denying corruption allegations got mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shed light on her resignation. Image: Rodger Bosch

PRETORIA - Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has announced that her resignation does not imply guilt regarding the allegations against her.

Mapisa-Nqakul is accused of soliciting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts during her time as defence minister.

Maintaining integrity of Parliament

According to SABCNews, Mapisa-Nqakula emphasised her commitment to upholding the integrity and sanctity of Parliament.

She believes her resignation is necessary to preserve the dignity of the parliamentary process and the representation of the nation's people.

Pressure from opposition

The decision to resign follows growing pressure from the opposition party. Recently there was a motion of no confidence request against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Confirmation of resignation

Fikile Mbalula, the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, confirmed receiving Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation letter, reported News24.

Letsema William said:

"For the dignity of the country and the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, I think she took the right decision."

Nhlanhla Màbizela mentioned:

"If not an admission of guilt, what is it then? Why can't can't she account to the masses by telling the actual truth so that we don't have to speculate."

Busisiwe Malele wrote:

"Enjoy your old age, tell your friends to do the same thing before it's too late."

Justice Senatle posted:

"Her resignation is calculated to escape the pending impeachment. A corrupt sellout. ANC clowns spit her out."

Johnnie Johnstone added:

"Corrupt ANC comrades must fall. Vote them out out on 29 May. "

Mapisa-Nqakula to hand herself over to SAPS

Recently, Briefly News reported that Parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is expected to hand herself over to the South African Police Service on 3 April after she lost her court battle to prevent her arrest.

She is being investigated for allegedly receiving R2.3 million in bribe money. Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over at the Lyttleton Police Station two weeks ago after a case against her was opened.

