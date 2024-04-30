Thembi Seete's stunning looks at the Metro FM Music Awards have solidified her status as one of Mzansi's best-dressed celebrities

She rocked a figure-hugging black dress by designer Otiz Seflo, showcasing her style and confidence

Social media users couldn't get enough of her style, showering her with compliments for consistently serving stunning looks over the years

Thembi Seete is still stepping on necks with her looks. The star is slowly becoming one of the best-dressed celebrities in Mzansi.

Thembi Seete rocked a stylish black dress in cute pictures. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete stuns in a black dress

Mzansi media personality Thembi Seete needs to give her stylist a raise because she has been eating every look. The former Gomora actress has been praised for her youthful look and of course, her killer looks.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thembi Seete gave Mzansi a glimpse of the lovely dress she rocked to the just-ended Metro FM Awards. The actress flaunted her killer curves and showed a little skin in the figure-hugging dress designed by Otiz Seflo. She captioned the post:

"We had an amazing weekend at the Mpumalanga 2024 Metro FM Music Awards! It was truly explosive and unforgettable✨We Boom Shaka celebrated 30 years of music in style I had the pleasure of wearing a gorgeous black dress by @otiz_seflo."

Mzansi can't get enough of Thembi Seete's look

Thembi Seete definitely ate and left no crumbs. Social media users loved the look and praised the star for consistently serving looks for the past few years.

@boitumelo_katlo said:

"Did it even hurt falling from heaven? Coz boy oh boy "

@thabangmarosela commented:

"And you killed the performance o montle jaaka gale ❤️"

@chellegusha added:

"This girl is on fire "

@ms_kay_h noted:

"Stunning you looked amazing"

Makhadzi looks unrecognisable in stunning picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a picture of award-winning South African musician Makhadzi stunned social media users. Fans said they had to do a double-take to see that it was her. The star looked absolutely beautiful in a black and white dress and lovely hair.

We can all agree that Makhadzi is stepping up her makeup and fashion games. The singer has been giving international artist vibes, thanks to her new look.

