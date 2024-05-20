Skomota is making waves internationally, flying to the UK for his first international show in Birmingham on May 26, 2024

A video of the star on a private plane shared on X went viral, sparking celebration on social media for his success and proving that dreams can come true with hard work and a bit of luck

Fans expressed their happiness and congratulated Skomota on his achievements, highlighting the unpredictable nature of success in life

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Skomota is going international and we love it for him. The dancing sensation recently made Mzansi proud when he reportedly flew to England for his first international show.

Skomota reportedly flew to the UK for an upcoming gig. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Video of Skomota flying to the UK goes viral

Skomota is taking the country and the world by storm with his talent. The popular dancer who rose to prominence for his viral Skomota dance was allegedly headed to the United Kingdom for his first gig.

A video of the upcoming star in a private plane was shared on the micro-blogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The now-viral video shows Skomota relaxing on the plane. The post read:

"Skomota flying to England, UK private. He will be performing at a Family Show in Birmingham with Limpopo boy-Bajwa. The event is on the 26 May 2024 and Skhothane sa Pitori did not make it to the trip as they left him behind."

Fans happy for Skomota's success

Social media users are happy that Skomota is going places. Many celebrated the popular star for his success.

@onetimepantsula commented:

"When GOD opens doors for you, HE that is Above doesn’t consult with anyone. This is the testimony that HE lives."

@lekoloanemanam2 added:

"Guys your dreams are valid keep believing in them "

@Driza84 wrote:

"I’m very happy for him but I don’t think he ever dreamt of the life he is living now. I really don’t think so but I could be wrong ‍♀️"

@LovethL45957 added:

"Congratulations to Skomota and Limpopo boy"

@Muruti6 said:

"This shows that in life sometimes you need luck to be successful in this life."

Skomota's reality TV show receives mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the news about controversial media personality Skomota's upcoming reality TV show dubbed, Skomota Ngwana Sesi has divided Mzansi.

A trailer of the show trending on social media delves into the star's private life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News