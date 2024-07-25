The veteran midfielder Andile Jali has switched his focus from football to agriculture

The news and gossip page MDNews recently posted a video of Jali farming on their Twitter (X) page

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section, applauding him for spending his time farming

The former Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali stepped out of his football world to try something new.

Video of Andile Jali farming trends on X

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Andile Jali has recently made headlines on social media. This was after the star flaunted his luxury motorbikes online amid his legal battle with Moroka Swallows.

Earlier on, the news and gossip page MDNews shared a clip of the veteran midfielder spending his time farming on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Andile Jali putting in work at his farm."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Andile's video

Shortly after the video trended on Twitter (X), many fans and followers of the soccer player applauded him. See some of the comments below:

@soso_spayi said:

"In Eastern Cape, the minute you flash they will come for you. Protection fee and take all your livestock. He needs to be careful."

@social_gator commented:

"Land to the people!"

@mabasotf wrote:

"He is enjoying life."

@GermanTank_BW responded:

"Farming is good just like football, doubles as a business and a hobby."

@AsanteGraceX replied:

"Black Child this is what you do with Land. Don’t ask for land to build spaza and house then sell it to foreigners, then shout at foreigners."

@ModiseAPhumo shared:

"See this is what you do with money. You invest it....you don't spend it on girls."

@GoitseMarake mentioned:

"He's a man with brains."

