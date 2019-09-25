What happened to Andile Jali? Accident, house, wife and transfers

Andile Jali is a South African professional footballer currently serving as a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the PSL and won several major trophies, including two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup, and the MTN8 Cup.

Midfielder Andile Jali runs with the ball during the ABSA Premier Soccer League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Jali is also a regular South African national team member, having made his debut in 2010. He has represented his country at several major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Profile summary

Full name Andile Ernest Jali Also known Mhlekazi Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Matatiele, South Africa Current residence Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Skhumbuzo Jali Relationship status Dating Partner Nokuphiwa Mathithibala Children 2 Profession Footballer Net worth $5 million Salary R550,000 monthly Facebook @Andile Jali Twitter

Who is Andile Jali?

Andile Ernest Jali is a professional footballer from South Africa who has had a successful career both domestically and internationally. He was born in 1990 in Matatiele, South Africa. Is Andile Jali a Xhosa? Yes, he is from the Xhosa tribe. His father is named Skhumbuzo Jali.

How old is Andile Jali?

Andile Jali's age is 32 years old as of 2023; His zodiac sign is Aries. The soccer player celebrates his birthday on 10 April every year.

Career

Jali has played as a midfielder for several clubs in South Africa and abroad. He began his professional career with the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) club, Orlando Pirates, in 2009. He quickly established himself as a talented midfielder, earning the PSL's Young Player of the Season award in his debut.

Over the next five seasons, Jali played an instrumental role in helping the Pirates win numerous trophies, including two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup, and the MTN8 Cup.

Andile Jali celebrates scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League Final playoff match between KV Oostende fourth PO1 and KRC Genk Winner PO2. Photo: Peter De Voecht

In 2014, Jali moved to Belgium to join KV Oostende. During his time with the club, he made over 100 appearances and was a regular member of the starting lineup. He also scored several goals and helped the team finish in the top half of the Belgian Pro League.

After spending four seasons in Belgium, Jali returned to South Africa in 2018 to sign with Mamelodi Sundowns. Since joining Sundowns, Jali has continued to be a key player for the team, helping them win multiple PSL titles and the CAF Champions League.

Jali has also represented the South African national team numerous times, debuting in 2010. He has played in several major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Andile Jali stats

Below is a table of his stats by club.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Mamelodi Sundowns FC 139 4 3 15 - - 10.118' Orlando Pirates 133 11 5 28 1 - 11.601' KV Oostende 124 2 8 15 - 2 9.458'

Andile Jali's transfer news

Jali quit training with Masandawana due to allegations of poor discipline and frustration with the lengthy process of negotiating a new contract. Sundowns' contract with the 32-year-old expires on 30 June. Mike Makaab, the midfielder's agent, provided an update on the midfielder's future and stated that he and his client remain hopeful that Mamelodi Sundowns will offer the veteran a new contract.

How rich is Andile Jali?

The soccer player has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He is among the highest-paid footballer from the Mamelodi Sundowns. Andile Jali's salary is estimated to be R550,000 monthly.

Andile Jali resides in a spacious house situated in a peaceful, green neighbourhood in Eastern Cape. Andile Jali's house boasts numerous rooms that are all tastefully furnished. On the ground floor, a generously sized open-plan living room is decorated in a warm cream hue and features artistic wallpaper textures.

In addition, Andile Jali also owns a collection of high-end vehicles, including a BMW 1 Series M, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Peugeot 508, and a Trailhawk DSL 4*4.

Who is Andile Jali's wife?

The soccer player was previously married to fitness expert and television personality Nonhle Ndala. They married two years after meeting in 2013 but unfortunately had issues that resulted in their divorce later in 2020. They are blessed with twins, namely Andile Junior and Amarè.

Andile is currently dating Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, a life coach and media personality. She has a company known as Life Coach with Phiwa.

How tall is Andile Jali?

Andile Jali during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Brazil at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Andile Jali's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and he weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms). He has black eyes and hair.

What happened to Andile Jali?

Andile Jali, a former footballer for Orlando Pirates, was recently in a car accident while travelling to Matatiele. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, 18 March 2023, in Kokstad and involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a bakkie travelling in the same direction.

Unfortunately, the driver could not avoid the collision as they had lost control of their vehicle. As a result of the accident, Andile Jali sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Which team did Andile Jali play for overseas?

Andile Jali played for KV Oostende, a Belgian football club based in the city of Ostend, during his time overseas. He joined the team in 2014 and played for them until 2018.

Andile Jali's career has been marked by success at both the club and international levels. He is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in South African football history.

