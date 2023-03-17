Tito Mboweni takes a top spot as one of South Africa’s favourite politicians. From his amusing tweets, career and many cooking fails, Mzansi cannot get enough of the former minister.

In honour of Mboweni’s birthday celebration on 16 March, Briefly News takes a look at his career, hobbies and life without a wife.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni leads a rather remarkable and interesting life. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

1. Tito Mboweni keeps his family life private

South Africa’s former finance minister was born in 1959 in Tzaneen, Limpopo, where he was raised. He is the youngest of three children.

Despite being well into his sixties, there seems to be no sign of marriage in Mboweni’s near future. The former minister enjoys a private life and has never been spotted with a female companion at public events, according to Buzz South Africa.

While not much is known, Mboweni revealed he has three children. His social media accounts often depict him whipping up strange, over-the-top meals to enjoy with his family.

2. The many extraordinary hobbies of Tito Mboweni

Mboweni has a wide range of hobbies that at times leave citizens stunned. Some of the former minister’s passions include cooking, golfing and fly fishing.

Even though Mboweni is often roasted online for his culinary experiments, his love for trying new and peculiar recipes has not wavered. Despite having his taste questioned, the former minister managed to impress netizens with his take on a traditional lamb stew. Although his original recipe was tweaked a bit by online critics, Mboweni didn’t mind the extra help and said:

“Game plan! Dinner time! Ye of little faith. It was fun. Thanks for being part of it. We are a networked community.”

Mboweni also loves golfing, which came as a surprise to CentralBank. He also encouraged others to take up both golfing and fly fishing.

3. Tito Mboweni’s illustrious career

While Mboweni often lets his lighter side comes out, he once had a serious responsibility. He was appointed Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Policy in the ANC. During his appointment, he represented the ruling party on several domestic and international platforms.

Mboweni held the title of labour minister from May 1994 to July 1998. He was also appointed minister of finance in October 2018 and held the position until August 2021. The former minister also held the position of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) eighth governor from 1999 to 2009, according to the SA Government.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni while delivering his budget in Parliament. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

4. Tito Mboweni’s many accolades

Throughout his illustrious career, the politician was presented with several prestigious accolades from multiple higher education institutions in the country. For three consecutive years since 2000, Mboweni was appointed honorary professor of economics at the University of South Africa.

In 2001, he was awarded a degree of honorary doctor of economics by the then-University of Natal and elected Chancellor of the University of the North-West. According to SA History, Mboweni was also appointed professor extraordinary in economics by the University of Stellenbosch.

He was further honoured by the Asia School of Business and was appointed to its board of governors in 2015. In the same year, Mboweni was named honorary professor in the school of economic and business sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.

5. Tito Mboweni – a tragic love affair with shoes

When you’re in the public eye, everything is scrutinised, including your taste in shoes. Unfortunately for Mzansi’s favourite social media-inclined politician, there was no escaping the limelight.

The former minister was relentlessly mocked online for sporting a pair of worn-out kicks. When the internet trolls got too much for him to handle, Mboweni clapped back and said he wears Clarks, a brand he dubbed as being comfortable for old people.

“Laugh at them for the last time!” said Mboweni.

According to TimesLIVE, the designer shoes ranged between R1 000 to R3 000. The former minister also took a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fashion taste. He questioned why netizens only poke fun at him and not the president when his shoes are of a “better class”.

Source: Briefly News