Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni spent some quality time with his family at his village home and shared snaps with netizens

The money man uses Twitter to express his opinions about different things, as well as his notorious cooking

The reception of the pics has been positive, with a few peeps also asking if he was the chef at the gathering

Tito Mboweni took to the socials to share snaps of him spending quality time with his family. The snaps were appreciated by his followers, but some were quite curious as to who was doing the cooking.

Tito Mboweni had quality time with his family, and Mzansi got curious about who cooked. Images: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter

He shared the pics through a Twitter post on his social media account of the same name, @tito_mboweni. His social media antics have become an enjoyable pastime for peeps who love to be armchair critics of his cooking.

He uses his platform to upload very normal pictures even though he is quite an accomplished man. His down-to-earth personality draws people to comment on his posts quite frequently. He is also quite self-aware of his humorous tweets.

He also shared other snaps of his family, showing how much he appreciates his loved ones. Mzansi peeps dug the snaps but also made cheeky comments on his pics. See the comments below:

@gideon_makwala posted:

@MondliNkosi8 asked:

"Can I please come to sort out the garden/grounds, frame 1 is talking to me..."

@oldandall said:

"Family time is special! Hope you enjoyed it!"

@Steez0147 shared:

@Mavula03 commented:

"That's a good experience Mr Mboweni... As for spending time with family, it's a blessing hope you enjoyed!"

@zanynkosi mentioned:

"Hope you were not entrusted with the cooking "

@Kezi4Daddy2012 shared:

@ThokozaniKhali2 asked:

"Did you coo for them?"

