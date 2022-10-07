Cassper Nyovest has taken to his social media timeline to reveal that he has recently taken another major step in his career

The talented South African rapper is working on a documentary that will expose his life to Mzansi people

Mufasa's fans have since flocked to his comments section to express their support while also suggesting content for the highly-anticipated documentary

Cassper Nyovest is working on a documentary. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is a man of many talents, which he makes use of whenever possible. That is why his devoted fans believe it is appropriate for Mufasa to take them on a journey through the events that led to his strong fandom and connections in the entertainment and business industries.

Recently, one of Mufasa's fans asked when he would release a documentary about his work life. The fan seemed to be in desperate need of Mufasa content other than music. They even suggested an autobiography if the documentary was too much work for the extremely busy artist.

Cassper Nyovest and one of his fans had the following conversation on Twitter:

Cassper Nyovest's fans show support for his next big move

Other followers flocked to the comments section as soon as Cassper quoted the loyal fan's tweet. The general mood in the comments was just pure support for the talented artist, with some fans even suggesting content for the 4 Steps Back documentary. They said:

@ciezee_Mbhowizy said:

"Your visuals are always sick. I saw the Tswana short film they played ko Fill up Fnb "

@IAmVilleBoy wrote:

"I hope you have some studio sessions there. Fill Up backstage footage. Everything bro."

@Sir_Raxenburg shared:

"Speaking of Documentaries, you documented AMN so well and then you just stopped dropping after like 2 artists."

@EndysonDaUncle posted:

"I've been waiting all my life "

@ZayneTheeSA22 also said:

"That's good news for your fans and family. Much love Don."

@ThatoSeakgwa1 replied:

"But you owe us AMN studio sessions"

@m_masbu1 commented:

"Phusha ntwana ✊ (Keep chasing your dreams.)"

@Tokzen_Gardner added:

"Chuna fela bra yaka rona re tla supporta waya waya (Do it. We will always be here to support your hustle.)"

Big Zulu vs. Cassper Nyovest in the next Celeb City boxing match

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Siyabonga Nene, aka Big Zulu, has stated that he is willing to fight Cassper Nyovest at any time.

This comes on the heels of Cassper Nyovest's viral boxing match with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly, dubbed "2-minute noodle."

Big Zulu took to Twitter to retweet Mufasa's tweet, which depicted the Put Your Hands Up rapper hard at work in the gym, throwing intense punches.

