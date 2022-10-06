Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to let his followers know he is ready to fight Cassper Nyovest in the next Celeb City Boxing Match

This follows the hilarious fight Cass had with Priddy Ugly on 01 October 2022 where Priddy got knocked out ruthlessly

Fans have camped on their social media timeline to await the announcement of the date of Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest's fight

Big Zulu has confirmed that he is ready to face off against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Siyabonga Nene, also known as Big Zulu, has stated that he is ready to fight Cassper Nyovest at any time.

This follows Cassper Nyovest's viral fight with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly, dubbed "2-minute noodle."

Big Zulu took to Twitter to quote Mufasa's tweet, which showed the Put Your Hands Up rapper hard at work in the gym throwing intense punches.

Big Zulu challenged Cassper in the quote tweet caption, saying that whoever has issues with him should come out and confront him. This comes after Cassper Nyovest stated publicly that he wants to face Big Zulu immediately after defeating Priddy.

The Voicemail hitmaker sent out numerous tweets challenging Cass to a fight, even suggesting Mufasa try him.

Big Zulu posted the following tweet:

South Africans share mixed reactions

@MXSHXBELX said:

"Boxing is not about muscles and size. It's about skill. Big Zulu might get knocked out faster than Priddy Ugly"

@Commander_M10 shared:

"These fights are boring"

@Bongani_Meje posted:

"This guy is too fit for you Nkabi"

@RadebeRadebe replied:

"Cassper Nyovest is only fighting celebs maybe that's why ‍♂️"

@jozburg96 commented:

" Zulu doesn't waste time."

@MichaelMaemu also said:

"He's scared of you"

@_PrudieM also shared:

"Please accept the fight so this boy can chill ‍♀️ we won’t hear the end of last night's win "

@Gomza49263288M added:

"Dankie Nkabe"

Cassper Nyovest isn't afraid to fight Big Zulu in a boxing match

The outspoken rapper has been scouring the social media landscape for another celebrity to challenge.

The Amademoni rapper stated shortly after his victory on Saturday that he wants to fight Naak Musiq again because he is still not convinced that he was defeated. He also challenged his sworn enemy AKA, saying he should stop running around and give the people what they really want: a fight.

