Cassper Nyovest has made it clear that he is not scared to face Big Zulu in a boxing match

The rapper who knocked out Priddy Ugly in the first round during their celebrity boxing match on Saturday is ready for his next challenge

Mzansi has been dropping names of different stars, from Siv Ngesi, Naak Musiq to Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest is ready to take on the next challenge after knocking out Priddy Ugly in a celebrity boxing match on Saturday.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is ready to fight Big Zulu. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

The vocal rapper has been going up and down the social media streets looking for another celebrity to challenge.

Speaking shortly after his victory on Saturday, the Amademoni rapper said he wants to fight Naak Musiq again because he is still not convinced that he was defeated. He also challenged his sworn enemy AKA saying he should stop running around and give people the fight they really want.

Cassper Nyovest also said he was ready to fight Big Zulu after the match with Priddy Ugly. The rapper made these sentiments during an interview on eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users have been suggesting different opponents for Cassper Nyovest since his match against Priddy Ugly. Peeps have suggested celebs such as Siv Ngesi and Big Zulu. Responding to a tweep who said he should try the Isinginci hitmaker, Mufasa said:

"Big Zulu is easy work."

Idols SA judge Thembi Seete stuns with blonde hair, Mzansi lauds the star for her ageless beauty

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that popular media personality Thembi Seete left peeps convinced that she is ageing backwards with her recent pictures. The Gomora actress sizzled in a yellow outfit and matching hair.

The Idols SA judge, who has shared her talent and beauty with us for years, left fans drooling. Some even said the former Boom Shaka member who celebrated her 45th birthday in March doesn't look a day over 30.

Reacting to the pictures and videos shared on the actress' Instagram page, fans hyped her for her stylish look, colourful hair and ageless beauty. Thembi Seete's fans even asked the star for her secrets to always look youthful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News