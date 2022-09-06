Thembi Seete has been gracing our television for decades in productions such as Gomora , Kings Of Joburg and Tell Me Sweet Something , but she doesn't seem to age

The star recently turned heads when her hot snaps rocking a bright yellow outfit and rocking blonde and yellow hair surfaced

Social media users were taken aback by the stunner's unmatched beauty; some even asked for her secrets to looking young

Popular media personality Themi Seete left peeps convinced that she is ageing backwards with her recent pictures. The Gomora actress sizzled in a yellow outfit and matching hair.

Thembi Seete has been hyped by social media users for her ageless beauty. Image: @thembiseete.

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge, who has shared her talent and beauty with us for years, left fans drooling. Some even said the former Boom Shaka member who celebrated her 45th birthday in March doesn't look a day over 30.

Reacting to the pictures and videos shared on the actress' Instagram page, fans hyped her for her stylish look, colourful hair and ageless beauty. Thembi Seete's fans even asked the star for her secrets to always look youthful.

@unathi.co said:

"AWUMHLE TheyThey I hope you’re having fun my love♥️."

@thandiswamazwai added:

"The boss lady! We love you TeyTey."

@katlego____m wrote:

"Tlogelang thembi shem❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you are sooo beautiful ."

@motherofbeautee added:

"Gratitude makes everything grow ❤️ I love you mama."

@misobuso noted:

"You're so gorgeous Thembi "

@peloincharge wrote:

"When Spring has Sprung "

@zinzi_n_ commented:

"A Queen benana❣️Semhhle."

@the_kundie_thelma said:

"Real life mermaid ."

@nthabzmok noted:

"You look beautiful Tay"

@thorisomagongwa added:

"It’s your calling you are so fortunate to rise and shine consistently ❤️"

