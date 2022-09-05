South African media personality Loyiso Gola has taken to his social media page to mock President Cyril Ramaphosa following pictures of him fixing potholes hit the streets

In the pictures, the president can be seen operating a machine, surrounded by a group of ANC party supporters in Mpumalanga

Loyiso Gola's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the pictures of the president filing potholes on a dusty road

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Stand-up comedian and television personality Loyiso Gola has reacted to the pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa fixing potholes in Mpumalanga.

Comedian Loyiso Gola has taken to Twitter to make fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @loyisogola.

Source: Instagram

The President left social media divided when pictures and videos of him patching up a dusty road in Mpumalanga went viral. The videos were taken during the ANC's Letsema campaigned which is aimed at improving service delivery in communities.

South Africans blasted the president for tarring a dust road just for PR. Many said they need proper service delivery from the government. Loyiso Gola also headed to his Twitter page to share thoughts on the images. He mocked the President and some party members for gathering around a pothole. He said:

"Woke up to a pic of the President and a bunch of cadres gathered around a pothole."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans react to the tweet:

@Gamuroger said:

"Thabo Mbeki:The Presidency of Ramaphosa has no plan of tackling the country's challenges. Absolutely nothing. Ramaphosa : That's not true, I'm fixing potholes on gravel roads. Hope you understand."

@AdvoBarryRoux noted:

"During President Jacob Zuma's tenure, government was focusing on big projects. Building roads, bridges, clinics, universities, etc. Then came Cyril Ramaphosa and the standard was dropped big time. Government now is specialising in fixing potholes on dusty township roads."

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu welcome "miracle baby," shares their pregnancy journey in cute video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that congratulations are in order for Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu, who recently announced the birth of their baby.

The stars who announced that they were expecting on Instagram a few months back detailed their journey to parenthood in a sweet video on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu's Uncut.

According to TimesLIVE, the couple said that their pregnancy journey started soon after they miscarried in 2020. Per the publication, they even considered IVF but later ditched the idea, allowing God's time to take its course.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News