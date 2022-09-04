Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have announced the arrival of their new baby in a YouTube video

The stars who recently revealed that they were pregnant detailed their journey on their channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut

Mr and Mrs Ndlovu also told fans that they will reveal the gender of their miracle baby in another video

Congratulations are in order for Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu, who recently announced the birth of their baby.

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have announced the birth of their baby. Image: @miss_sundows.

The stars who announced that they were expecting on Instagram a few months back detailed their journey to parenthood in a sweet video on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu's Uncut.

According to TimesLIVE, the couple said that their pregnancy journey started soon after they miscarried in 2020. Per the publication, they even considered IVF but later ditched the idea, allowing God's time to take its course.

Speaking in the video, Stephanie said the first trimester was not easy as she was sick and emotional, but the second and third trimesters were a bit easygoing. She also thanked fans for the outpouring of love and congratulatory messages. She said:

"We are so grateful for the love, and the congratulations messages but most importantly we are thankful to God, and our family."

Stephanie and Hungani also said that they will reveal the gender of the baby on their YouTube channel in due course.

